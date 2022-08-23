Versasec Announces Go-Live of vSEC:CLOUD

The award-winning credential management system is now available as a highly flexible, quick set-up, automated service in a secure virtual private cloud.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity company Versasec, a leader in identity and access management, today went live with vSEC:CLOUD, delivering its powerful credential management system as a managed service. With easier deployment, predictable costs and worry-free management, customers can focus on their core business.

Versasec’s award-winning credential management software has empowered enterprises and organizations worldwide to adopt remote access, digital signatures, disk encryption, physical access controls, multi-factor authentication, certificate-based authentication, and reach a Zero Trust Architecture. Versasec’s customers remain on top of the latest cybersecurity technologies and best practices for access management while staying ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats.

"We are seeing an increasing demand from our existing and potential customers to move their PKI and credential management system from on-premise to the cloud,” says William Houry, VP of Sales at Versasec. “vSEC:CLOUD will definitely help our customers optimize their costs and efforts by delegating management tasks to Versasec so that they can focus on higher priority tasks.”

vSEC:CLOUD is a natural progression for Versasec’s global product strategy. Through the subscription-based service, organizations don’t have to worry about heavy infrastructure, installation hours, or maintenance. With vSEC:CLOUD, customers’ time-to-value accelerates with lower initial investment costs and setup and configuration support from Versasec Premium Support.

Building on Versasec’s support offerings, the company is launching a new service included in the vSEC:CLOUD subscription - Versasec Premium Support. Customers will experience great flexibility with a variety of communication channels. The service aims to be a cornerstone for Versasec’s customers in the execution of their security strategy, make the most of the cloud and provide a smooth customer experience. Versasec Premium support is available for all customers of any Versasec product.

Versasec vSEC:CLOUD is available now worldwide with an annual subscription.
To learn more about Versasec vSEC:CLOUD, please visit: https://versasec.com/products/vsec-cloud/.
To learn about Versasec Professional and Premium support visit: https://versasec.com/support/.

About

Versasec is the leading identity and credential management software and service provider for organizations and corporations worldwide. The award-winning software offers a new approach to identity and credential management. Versasec enables the highest levels of security in an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, online business, and threat actors. The security provided by Versasec serves as a cornerstone in every enterprise security system to fully take advantage of the digital transformation. Software developed by Versasec is available for on-prem and private clouds or as managed services (SaaS). Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm and Austin, TX. Its customers enjoy first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec's products and services are available worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com. Follow Versasec on LinkedIn (@versasec), Twitter (@versasec), and Facebook (@versasec). Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm. Its customers enjoy first-class support, maintenance, and training. In addition to a variety of government agencies around the globe, Versasec’s customers include HSBC, IMF, eBay, Northrop Grumman, EDAG, Hornbach, Raiffeisen Bank, SPGroup, Sunrise Regional Health, Banque Du Liban, Swiss Mobiliar, Cleveland Clinic, SERCO, KNPC and Sandia National Labs. Versasec's products and services are available worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com Follow Versasec on LinkedIn (@versasec), Twitter (@versasec), and Facebook (@versasec).

Check out the Versasec blog here.

