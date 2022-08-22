Submit Release
Scutari Statement on the Retirement of Senator Ronald Rice

Trenton – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement on the announced retirement of Senator Ronald Rice:

 

“Ron Rice is an accomplished and admired public official who has dedicated much of his life to the service of others. He served our country as a decorated Marine in Vietnam, he served his home City of Newark as a police detective, member of City Council and Deputy Mayor, and he served the residents of his district and the people of New Jersey for 36 years in the Legislature. Ron stood-up and spoke out for what he believed in and fought for the needs of the underprivileged. He left his mark in meaningful and lasting ways.”

