Resilient Healthcare Partners with White Rock Medical Center in Dallas to Deliver At-Home Care to Its Patients
Resilient’s rise over the last few years has been accelerated by its response to the pandemic and developing tech enabled care solutions in healthcare.
— Shawn Lovelady, Chief Operating Officer at WRMC
“We are proud to announce the addition of White Rock Medical Center to our roster of prestigious hospitals and healthcare organizations,” said Jackleen Samuel, the CEO and founder of Resilient Healthcare. “We are especially impressed with the way the new ownership has turned this hospital around.
“Management has taken an innovative approach to every aspect of the business. What they are doing with us is just one example of its focus on the customer. Thanks to WRMC, Dallas residents in the Metroplex will have access to health care that is both more convenient and cost-effective. We share management’s vision and passion for making exemplary community-based care a reality.”
Shawn Lovelady, Chief Operating Officer at WRMC, was equally excited about the partnership’s potential.
“We look forward to a partnership with Resilient, so that we can leverage its experience and skills to develop new solutions for outpatient therapy, such as virtual or in-home care,” said Lovelady. “Collaboration with Resilient will help us expand our services so that our patients have more options to access our expert healthcare, and in turn, heal and continue on their journey to a healthier life.”
Resilient’s rise over the last few years has been accelerated by its response to the pandemic and developing tech enabled care solutions in healthcare. Earlier this year, the company announced its partnership with MidCoast Health System (MHS) to launch its Rural Healthcare Initiative, which will bring acute and outpatient AI-enabled care to rural communities in Texas.
The development was featured in McKnight's Long-Term Care News.
Resilient’s vision has attracted plenty of support from experts in the field.
McKinsey & Company recently issued a report that suggests that companies like Resilient, which leverage technology and face to face care to deliver hospital care to patients’ homes, are ideally positioned for future trends in the healthcare industry.
McKinsey’s report, entitled “From facility to home: How healthcare could shift by 2025,” projects that “up to $265 billion worth of care services for Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries could shift to the home by 2025,” or 25 percent of the total value for such services.
Resilient “anticipated this trend,” according to Samuel. “Those findings are no surprise to us,” Samuel said. “We anticipated this trend, which in turn fueled our partnerships with companies like United Healthcare, HCA, MCS, and others.”
The report details how the pandemic catalyzed “Care at Home,” how patients can benefit from the model, what factors could affect adoption, and how payers and other stakeholders could accelerate potential growth.
“One of the things that resonated with me most about the report was its conclusion that everyone wins with this developing Care at Home trend,” Samuel said. “As McKinsey noted, Care at Home ‘could create value for payers, healthcare facilities and physician groups, Care at Home providers, technology companies, and investors. Most importantly it improves patients’ quality of care and experience.’”
She added that the report’s assertion that the opportunity to expand Care at Home services is with Medicare FFS and MA beneficiaries has served as an impetus “for our growth with multiple hospital partners across Texas.”
Further, “McKinsey pointed to the establishment of ‘partnerships with other providers or technology companies that can provide Care at Home or enabling services (for example, remote monitoring, care management, social supports, or assistance with daily living),’ a factor that we believe will continue to intensify in the near future.”
About Resilient Healthcare
Resilient Healthcare has become the leader in the at-home acute care space. Its LTAC@H™ Program is the first of its kind, in which seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, both virtually and in-person. Resilient Healthcare began as a vision for a better healthcare delivery system in 2018. Its technology was launched in 2020 with the overarching goal of developing software to convert homes into clinical spaces, coordinate care efficiently, and optimize health risk stratification. For more information, visit https://www.resilienthc.com/
About White Rock Medical Center
White Rock Medical Center is a 200-bed acute care hospital that serves the East Dallas community. White Rock Medical Center is known for expert medical services that include bariatrics, cardiology, orthopedics, women’s health and emergency care. The hospital offers a range of recovery and wellness programs that include physical therapy and cardiac rehab, a sleep center, women’s imaging and more. For more information, visit https://www.whiterockmedicalcenter.com/
