7 Figure Real Estate Summit Coming to Orlando, FL

CPRG Presents a Real Estate Summit about financial literacy, wealth creation, and the business behind the business in Orlando, Fl featuring DJ Envy.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando, FL, August 22, 2022— The Orlando-based Luxury Real Estate firm Combs Premier Realty Group is introducing their first annual 7 Figure Summit featuring entrepreneur, national best-selling author, and DJ of the National syndicated Radio Show “The Breakfast Club”, DJ Envy. Real estate Summits are a great way to get away from home, work, and the daily grind. They can also be a very effective way to learn about real estate or meet potential clients or partners. The event will be at the Omni Hotel at Champions Gate located at 1500 Masters Blvd, Championsgate, FL 33896. Tickets are currently available at https://7figuresummitcprg.com/. The Summit will be from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on August 27th.

The 7 Figure Real Estate Summit is about financial literacy, wealth creation, the business behind the business, and using real estate to create financial freedom and a legacy for your family. The 7 Figure Summit panelists have been carefully selected to participate because they have created enterprises that have an enormous impact on the world while continuing to make a difference in their local areas. The Summit is accompanied by a luxury retreat and VIP Pool Party.

The amazing event is hosted by Black Ink, First Choice Wealth & Retirement, Lady Finance, New Home National Title, and LoansHub Mortgages & Finance, Inc.

The Summit will feature engaging discussions with an interactive men’s and women’s panel. Some of the speakers included, Emmitt Combs (CEO of Combs Premier Realty Group), DJ Envy (DJ, Hall Of Famer, National Best Selling Author, Entrepreneur, Breakfast Club Host, And Investor), Matthew Garland (MG The Mortgage Guy), Lavour “Boomman” Sanders (CEO Of Authentic Empire; Business Owner/Investor), Gerren Hoffman (CEO of Hoffman Trucking Inc.), Trey Williams (Atlanta Celebrity Luxury Realtor Over $100 Million Sold In Real Estate), The Mathis Twins (7-Figure Real Estate Investors), Aaron Ludin (Pre-Panel Delux Host), Construction Kings (Industry Construction Experts), Tamara Combs (CEO of Combs Premier Realty Group, Orlando’s Top 20 Under 40), Sharelle Rosado (CEO of Allure Realty;Luxury Specialist/Broker/Investor), Nikki Handy (Co-Owner Of Braden Real Estate Group; Luxury Real Estate Professional), Shanti Hoffman (CEO Of Hoffman Trucking Inc Trucking, Business, & Luxury Real Estate Guru!), Veronica Figueroa (Broker & Award-Winning Real Estate Influencer), and Kendra Sanders (Top 5% Multi Million Dollar Luxury Realtor CEO Of New Era Realty Group).

If you would like more information about this amazing Summit and the VIP Pool Party, please call Combs Premier Realty Group at (305) 792-8867, or info@combspremier.com. Tickets are on sale now at https://7figuresummitcprg.com/.

Media Contact
Evolve Digital
Kevyn M. Bryant II
kevyn@evolvemkting.com
Evolvemkting.com

Kevyn Bryant
Evolve Digital
+1 407-269-2273
email us here

