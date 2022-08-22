AI Exosphere's Satellite Writer Announces Access To OpenAI's DALL·E 2
AI Exosphere's Satellite Writer Announces Access To OpenAI's DALL·E 2. Approval to Microsoft for Startups. Text/speech-to-website skills in development.
This is a game changer!”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satellite Writer, AI Exosphere's MVP, uses the HailyAI model to provide a no-coding solution with pre-generated use-cases known as "skills."
The platform already provides royalty-free images through their access to Unsplash API.
"This is a game changer!" said Sal Peer, Founder of Satellite Writer
With DALL·E 2, users can generate dynamic images based on the artistic capabilities of the Satellite Writer System. Whether or not it will be included in the next plan update is still uncertain, but this is exciting for users of the Satellite Writer system.
Since DALL·E 2 can make realistic edits to existing images from a natural language caption. It can add and remove elements while taking into account shadows, reflections, and textures.
Since the company announced the development of text/speech-to-website skills, DALL·E 2 would be a welcomed addition.
The company was also recently approved for Microsoft For Startup Accelerator and secured server resources and OpenAI credits to continue R&D. It Looks like an uncertain but bright future.
About Satellite Writer
Satellite Writer is a SaaS platform created by AI Exosphere. The cloud-based AI service allows anyone to create copy for any niche and use AI tools with simple voice or text commands. In addition, the platform includes a powerful editor and multi-language options and is powered by the leading-edge HailyAI model.
About AI Exosphere
AI Exosphere is a company of dedicated professionals with a vision to free the entrepreneur, resolve enterprise-level problems, and empower the everyday Joe through an artificial intelligence assistant named HailyAI. The company is part of the NVIDIA Inception, Microsoft For Startups, and AWS Portfolio accelerators.
About DALL·E 2
DALL·E 2 is a new AI system that can create realistic images and art from a description in natural language. DALL·E 2 can create original, realistic images and art from a text description. It can combine concepts, attributes, and styles.
