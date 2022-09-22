Boston Children’s Hospital Hale Family Building Opens the New IMRIS iMRI 3T-V Surgical Theatre
Purchase Marks the Second IMRIS Theatre for the Hospital
IMRIS is proud to continue its support of Boston Children’s Hospital with the addition of our most advanced intraoperative imaging system.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, the global leader in intraoperative imaging, is pleased to announce the opening of the new iMRI 3T-V Surgical Theatre at Boston Children’s Hospital new Hale Family Building. This installation marks the second IMRIS suite purchased by Boston Children’s Hospital and will now replace their older system.
— Marc Buntaine, CEO of IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging
The new IMRIS Surgical Theatre at Boston Children’s Hospital Hale Family Building features a three-room configuration with a 3 Tesla high-field MR scanner that travels into the two operating rooms on demand. Patient safety is raised and delays in the clinical workflow are decreased since the MRI is brought to the patient while the procedure is being performed rather than having to take the patient to the radiology department and back to the OR. Having access to real-time intraoperative MRI during surgeries can improve surgical precision.
“As we look at what it has done for us, the IMRIS System has changed the standard of care for pediatric brain tumor patients. We are able to see how much of the tumor has been removed while we are still in the operating room. This helps prevent second surgeries as well as additional anesthesia because the patients do not need to get a second scan the day after surgery.” said Dr. Mark Proctor, MD, Chairman of Neurosurgery, Boston Children's Hospital.
The opening of the iMRI 3T-V Surgical Theatre is part of the ongoing commitment by Boston Children’s Hospital and IMRIS to provide the highest level of patient care through state-of-the-art technologies that assist in the diagnosis and treatment of pediatric neurological disorders. The new system utilizes Siemens BioMatrix 3T Technology that adapts to patient differences, reducing exam variations and re-scans while enhancing results.
“Boston Children’s Hospital was the first commercial IMRIS system installed in the United States, so it’s gratifying that they will now have the latest IMRIS intraoperative 3T MRI technology to benefit pediatric patients. IMRIS is proud to continue its support of Boston Children’s Hospital with the addition of our most advanced intraoperative imaging system. The recently opened 3T-V Surgical Theatre will enable clinicians to diagnose and treat complex neurological conditions in pediatric patients with a high level of precision and confidence throughout the procedure, changing the standard of care for the treatment of pediatric brain tumor patients.” said Marc Buntaine, CEO of IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging.
About IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging
As a leader in image-guided therapy solutions, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging provides optimized fully integrated image-guided therapy environments that address the important needs of patients, clinicians, and hospitals by delivering timely information on surgical targets and results to clinicians for use during surgical or interventional procedures. The IMRIS Surgical Theatre enables intraoperative imaging directly within operating rooms. The Company also designs and manufactures proprietary head fixation devices, imaging coils, and OR tables for use in this unique and multifunctional intraoperative environment. IMRIS products are sold globally to clinical centers in the neurosurgical, spinal, cardiovascular, and orthopedic markets.
