60% of the Surveyees Reported Easy Refund and Cancellation as the Prime Factor In Choosing An Airline: GoodFirms Survey
80% of flyers are willing to share biometric information to facilitate a faster check-in process.
GoodFirms, a global platform for research, ratings, and reviews, has recently released its new research report on "Global Airlines Industry - Trends and Opportunities" that explores the current Airlines industry trends, consumer opinions, technological advancement, and the overall state of the airline industry. The research also evaluates the key challenges and opportunities in the airline industry. The research also reveals how consumers perceive the latest developments in the industry, such as biometrics, the incorporation of AI, automation of the airline industry, and many more.
— GoodFirms
The study focuses on how the airline industry is adapting to the situations post-pandemic COVID-19. The travel ban removal has allowed the industry to recover from the losses faced during the pandemic. However, specific challenges are blocking the pathway to success, such as debt, high-interest rates, and not to forget skyrocketing fuel prices. These factors have driven the industry to adopt the latest technologies and innovations to help them cope-up with the challenges.
GoodFirms survey reveals the top airline industry trends- adopting biometrics for passengers' hassle-free journeys, use of artificial intelligence, usage of blockchain technology, integration of AR/VR, location-based services, the role of automation in the airline industry, and adoption of the latest digital technologies.
The research further focuses on the rising opportunities for the aviation industry, incorporating the latest technologies, focusing on the right market strategies to enhance the travel experience, and minimizing flight delays and cancellations can increase airline brand value. Airlines further have opportunities to capture the global market, maximize capital base, and bridge the cultural and traveling gap.
Other factors discussed in the research also include; passenger trends, priorities, expectations, and perceptions of the aviation sector.
70% of the consumers say comfortable seats are an essential service that affects them the most. 60% of the surveyees say that easy refund and cancellation facilities are essential factors when choosing any airline, as per GoodFirms’ Survey.
Top challenges faced by airline passengers, as per the survey, are lengthy queues, abrupt flight cancellations, delayed refunds, and baggage mishandling
The research highlights top trends in the global aviation industry and indicates the future of the global airline industry to be promising with the incorporation of the proper technological advancements.
"Airlines will need to periodically revisit their key operating assumptions to stay relevant as digital technologies continue to alter the sector and reshape consumer expectations. To create an engaging and unique passenger experience, they will need to rethink core processes and activities. Airlines will also need to make "smart" use of technologies as the "consumerization" wave transforms the industry," says GoodFirms.
It is not wrong to say that travel restrictions due to COVID-19 have caused problems for the airline industry. But, due to the integration of technology and upgraded strategies, the airline industry is poised to easily overcome the problems and passenger pain points to a great extent.
GoodFirms' research concludes that the airline industry will continue to change with time and technological advancements. However, exceptional customer experience will continue to be the game changer in the airline industry's growth, ascertains the survey.
Key Findings:
--50% of surveyees choose private airlines over government airlines.
--56.7% of respondents book their flights through airline websites due to various benefits, the most important of which is ease.
--33.3% of surveyees prefer booking tickets via online travel agents or trip aggregators.
--53.3% say their air travel experience is better than in past years.
--86.7% of surveyees choose economy-class cabins for flights.
--76.7% choose to travel by airline because the arrival and departure times are favorable for their trip.
--66.7% of surveyees also choose airlines that have cheap airfare..
--40% of surveyees rank hygiene as the most essential consideration in choosing an airline for travel after COVID-19.
--53.3% of respondents say that broadband internet service is essential for them in flight.
--63.3% of surveyees need an internet connection to send emails or call for business purposes. In contrast, 56.7% need a WiFi connection for attending to personal calls or emails.
--70% of surveyees are willing to pay more for their travel by airlines if they follow environmentally friendly practices.
About Research:
GoodFirms Survey-"Global Airlines Industry - Trends and Opportunities" was conducted between 1st July 2022 to 20th July 2022. The survey queried selected participants (Global Airline Industry Experts, Airlines, and Aviation Experts).
