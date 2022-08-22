INKY and Gradient MSP Announce Integration to Automate Billing Reconciliation for Partners
INKY, a behavioral email security platform that blocks threats, and prevents data leaks, now integrates with Gradient’s Synthesize platform.
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billing reconciliation is now automated for INKY partners thanks to their recent integration with Gradient MSP. Now INKY partners can streamline their monthly billing process to save time and money and get paid for everything they do – no more missed revenue.
— Andrea Ayala, Director of Technology Alliances
“INKY is dedicated to helping MSP partners save time and money while providing the best email security protection in the industry, and this collaboration with Gradient does just that,” said Dave Baggett, INKY Founder and CEO. “With INKY enhancing MSP’s security offerings, Gradient makes sure their sales are automatically recognized as revenue without spending time on billing reconciliation.”
INKY joins five key vendors who have already integrated with Gradient MSP, with 85 more vendors actively working towards an integration. Soon, MSPs will be able to reconcile all of their vendor services right through their PSA.
“INKY helps ease the security burden on IT teams by acting like a security coach on every user’s shoulder,” said Andrea Ayala, Director of Technology Alliances. “By integrating with Synthesize, now they’re also helping their MSP partners make invoice reconciliation easier and ensure that no revenue is slipping through the cracks.”
There are currently eight PSAs supported by this integration: Accelo, Autotask PSA, ConnectWise Manage, HaloPSA, Kaseya BMS, Pulseway, Syncro and Tigerpaw, giving MSPs the freedom to choose.
INKY and Gradient MSP will be hosting a live launch-and-learn webinar on August 31 at 10am MT/12pm ET to talk about the integration and partnership. Register now.
About INKY
INKY is the behavioral email security platform that blocks threats, prevents data leaks, and coaches users to make smart decisions. Like a security coach, it signals suspicious behaviors with interactive banners that guide users to take safe action on any device or email client. IT teams don’t face the burden of filtering every email themselves or maintaining multiple systems. Through powerful technology and intuitive user engagement, INKY keeps bad actors out for good. www.inky.com
About Gradient MSP
Established in 2020, Gradient MSP offers the IT channel ecosystem a business automation and integration platform proven to help MSPs run a smoother, more successful services business by connecting all the solutions they resell and use to their PSA platforms. Founded by technology and business entrepreneur Colin Knox, Gradient MSP is solving for two of the biggest challenges and greatest opportunities facing the industry: everything-as-a-service reconciliation and an open, frictionless IT channel ecosystem. meetgradient.com
About the Synthesize Billing Module (formerly Billable™)
Released in November 2021, Gradient MSP’s Synthesize Billing Module is the easiest way to reconcile billing of your MSP resale stack to your PSA, getting invoices out quicker without anything slipping through the cracks. Forget about numerous browser windows with tabs for days to determine which clients have which services and how much they're using of each. This solution represents a significant step in Gradient’s vision of automating core business processes by connecting the different tools MSPs typically use. Watch how this solution can benefit your business and sign-up today.
