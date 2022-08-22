Chicken Nuggets & Chardonnay? Kidfresh Launches a Wine Collection for Grazing Parents

Kidfresh Reserve Makes Eating Off Your Kid's Plate a Five-Star Dining Experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 81% of parents admit to eating food off their kids' plates. So Kidfresh ™ made a wine for that. Really. Introducing Kidfresh Reserve . Limited edition wine that pairs perfectly with fun, frozen, healthy (parent-friendly) Kidfresh food.

Kidfresh Reserve Red Wagon, a vibrant red blend with a slight nose of peppercorn, comes alive with kidfresh™ Wagon Wheels Mac & Cheese. And Kidfresh Reserve Chardonnuggets, a fruit-forward white with a lasting finish, exquisitely complements the occasional stolen Chicken Nugget.

The kid's frozen food brand famous for sneaking good-for-you veggies like pureed cauliflower and carrots into unsuspecting pasta, nuggets, and more has built a parent-friendly community on social, cheekily celebrating the ups, downs, and in-between "realness" of modern-day parenting. And Kidfresh Reserve is their latest summer installment to make the most of the precious moments parents get to themselves.

"Kidfresh has been making mealtime convenient for parents for over 10 years and as parents, we know how difficult it can be to have a meal to yourself," says Kidfresh Founder Matt Cohen. "Kidfresh Reserve helps turn those all-too-real moments when you're sneaking a tasty nugget or two off your kid's plate into a sophisticated, albeit casual, occasion – just for parents."

The 2-bottle set, produced and distributed exclusively by our partners at Ancestry Cellars, comes in a limited-edition crate shipped directly to parents' doors. Kidfresh Reserve hits the digital shelves Monday, August 22nd at kidfreshreserve.com .

Led by indie creative shop fable.works in collaboration with PR/influencer agency Startr Co. and social media agency Ludlow Creative. Grazing off your kid's plate has never felt so elegant.

About Kidfresh

Kidfresh is a leader in frozen kids' meals packed with high-quality ingredients and hidden vegetables. Created by parents, for parents, with the help of pediatric nutritionists and top chefs, Kidfresh knows the importance of nutrition and how it impacts the development of children. Kidfresh is the healthy solution for today's busy parents that want convenient and better-for-you kids' food options that the whole family loves. Kidfresh offerings are made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, and are frozen immediately after being cooked to preserve the nutrients and flavors while extending the shelf life. For more information on Kidfresh, visit www.kidfresh.com .

About fable.works:

fable.works is a rising indie agency rooted in the simple belief that brands need to entertain vs interrupt audiences. Founded by Emmy and Cannes Grand Prix winners Marcel Yunes and Rick Williams, fable.works is on a mission to make brands unforgettable via effective, engaging stories.

