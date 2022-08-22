Innovative ReadyMe Program for Association Executives Launches on JUNO

ASAE Harnesses Digital Community Engagement Platform for Micro-Learning and Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO, an end-to-end software platform for digital community engagement, has launched ReadyMe for ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership's new self-paced, soft skills program for the next generation of association leaders.

"ASAE's ReadyMe is the future of learning with digital micro-credentialing, one-on-one mentoring and powerful community connection features tied to an in-person component," says JUNO Founder and CEO Josh Hotsenpiller. "JUNO's ability to connect learners to mentors and colleagues enriches the experience from a simple online learning management system into a year-round community and sense of partnership with others."

"Disruption equals opportunity," says Michelle Mason, President and CEO of ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership. She shared in a short interview here what drove ASAE to choose JUNO and how breaking away from dated technology tools was key.

Mason shared why associations must embrace change in order to drive their mission forward. Breaking away from yesterday's outdated technology and embracing the changes we've all seen over the past three years is what fueled the creation of ReadyMe.

"JUNO is advancing good in the world through human connection. Digital engagement must connect people to the contacts, content and education they need to grow," Hotsenpiller says. "We believe what got you here won't get you to the future, and we are excited to see where ASAE's leaders go with ReadyMe."

JUNO's digital community engagement platform increases member value and revenue opportunities through transformational connection experiences. Networking, Learning, Events and Community software features combine in this end-to-end solution. Features such as micro-learning, certification, gamification, matchmaking, and streaming directly from the platform make it the most robust platform.

JUNO's proprietary AI is a recommendation engine that creates a sticky experience, keeping users engaged and loyal. Analytics tools create actionable insights to help clients make data-driven decisions.

Experience JUNO with a free account at http://www.connect.junolive.com . Be sure to visit with JUNO executives at the ASAE Annual Meeting through August 22 in Booth #2017.

ABOUT JUNO

JUNO is a digital community engagement platform for Networking, Community, Events, and Learning. This software-as-a-service solution is embraced by innovative clients ready to make the digital transformation necessary for future success in events, member communications, and learning.

JUNO has brought together over 10,000 users across five continents and delivered almost 50 million minutes of streamed content. Organizations like the American Society of Association Executives, the Professional Convention Management Association, American College of Emergency Physicians, Network of Executive Women, American Heart Association, a Big 4 national sports organization among others, have all chosen JUNO to advance their mission.

Learn more at www.junolive.com. For details or interviews, contact Annette Johnson at 342985@email4pr.com or 760-317-6727.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-readyme-program-for-association-executives-launches-on-juno-301609519.html

SOURCE JUNO