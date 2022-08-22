NovoPath LLC Enters Partnership with FrontRunnerHC to Extend NovoPath 360 Capabilities and Solutions

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To further their mission in redefining how laboratories operate, NovoPath LLC (NovoPath), a leader in laboratory information systems (LIS) and interoperability solutions that optimize laboratory workflows and operations, has signed a resellers agreement with FrontRunnerHC, Inc. (FrontRunnerHC), a leading software provider that helps healthcare organizations maximize reimbursements with data automation solutions that provide accurate patient demographic, insurance, and financial information.

This agreement brings together NovoPath's SaaS-based LIS platform, NovoPath 360, and FrontRunnerHC's LabXchange and PatientRemedi solutions to capture patient information at order entry and then cross-check and fix any errors in the patient data in real-time, and automatically feed test orders into NovoPath 360 to be quickly processed, tested, and diagnosed.

"Partnering with FrontRunnerHC was a natural fit for NovoPath. As our focus continues to be innovating our LIS platform, we understand that diagnostic labs do have needs that extend outside the traditional LIS scope," says Promise Okeke, CEO of NovoPath. "FrontRunnerHC solutions seamlessly integrate into the NovoPath 360 platform and give us the ability to continue to provide a superior LIS to labs who are looking to grow by expanding their test menu and scale efficiently."

"NovoPath is a premier LIS provider and we're honored that they have chosen to integrate our data automation capabilities into their solution," says John (JD) Donnelly, CEO of FrontRunnerHC. "The partnership reflects a shared understanding that by capturing accurate patient data and order entry information upfront, labs can maximize reimbursements while also helping to ensure that the patients' financial experience is as positive as their clinical one."

Diagnostic laboratories are now enabled to provide patients with test results faster than ever with the integration of FrontRunnerHC and NovoPath solutions. Physicians can electronically register patients for tests, securely capture their information at order entry, transmit the data directly to the laboratory, automatically trigger the proper workflow within NovoPath 360, quickly diagnose, and communicate test results immediately via email or SMS text.

The partnership with FrontRunnerHC shows NovoPath's continued concentration and commitment to redefining how laboratories operate by growing their ecosystem to create and provide the right value solutions for their clients.

NovoPath 360 is redefining how pathology laboratories operate. Our award-winning SaaS-based platform enables anatomic, clinical, and molecular pathology labs to automate, track, simplify and complete complex cases from hemes to derm faster than ever before. For over 25 years, we keep raising the bar with one-of-a-kind capabilities helping labs accession, diagnose and generate fully customizable reports. Hundreds of labs around the world are increasing case volume, reducing operating costs and establishing customer loyalty, enabling them for future growth.

See how the labs of tomorrow are operating with NovoPath at www.NovoPath.com

FrontRunnerHC's data automation platform helps healthcare organizations maximize reimbursement while also enhancing their patients' experience with instantaneous access to patient demographic, insurance, and financial information as early as possible and often as needed. FrontRunnerHC finds, verifies, and fixes patient information in real-time and at any point during the care journey, leveraging its access to the most payers in the industry. Defining the patient experience as the clinical journey + the financial journey™, FrontRunnerHC helps address the challenges that jeopardize both the organization's ability to get paid and their patients' experience. Recognized by Inc. magazine on their list of "America's fastest-growing private companies" for four years in a row and their 2022 list of "America's Best Workplaces".

Contact:

Dayna Carlin, Marketing Director

1 732-329-3206

342308@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novopath-llc-enters-partnership-with-frontrunnerhc-to-extend-novopath-360-capabilities-and-solutions-301609369.html

SOURCE NovoPath LLC