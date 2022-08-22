Submit Release
Luna Innovations to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investors Conference

Luna Innovations Incorporated LUNA, a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that Scott Graeff, President and CEO, will participate in the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. The company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. CT. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host's main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest and in the investor relations section of the company's website: http://ir.lunainc.com/. Management also will be participating in one-on-one meetings.

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna's business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

