Saga Communications, Inc. Announces the Passing of its CEO and Founder

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the "Company" or "Saga") announces today with great respect and sorrow the passing of our founder, Chairman, President and CEO, Ed Christian. Ed passed away on Friday, August 19th after a short illness.

Warren Lada, a member of Saga's Board of Directors and former Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed by the Board to serve as the Interim CEO. The Board is confident that Warren's vast experience in the broadcast industry as a sales representative, sales manager, general manager, Vice President of Operations and ultimately as Chief Operating Officer of the Company will fill the void that Ed leaves as the Company prepares for the next chapter in "Saga's ongoing adventure."

Ed founded the Company in 1986 and has fostered its growth to owning 79 FM radio stations, 35 AM radio stations and 80 translator stations in 27 markets. Under Ed's leadership the Company became a publicly traded company in 1992 and continues to be traded under the ticker symbol "SGA" on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The broadcast industry has lost a pioneer and giant. Saga expresses its heartfelt condolences to the Christian family and Ed's friends and colleagues. Ed will be missed but not forgotten. He is and was a true radio broadcaster that never lost sight of his "true north" in an industry he loved.

