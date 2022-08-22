Submit Release
KANSAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY RECOGNIZES FIELD WORKERS ORGANIZING WITH TEAMSTERS

TOPEKA, Kan., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- About 20 field organizers with the Kansas Democratic Party joined Teamsters Local 696 and have been recognized by the party's leadership.

The new bargaining unit made up of temporary workers organized earlier this month, becoming the latest group of campaign workers to join the union. The Teamsters have been a leader in organizing campaign workers nationally, highlighted by its representation of President Biden's staff during the 2020 election. The union also represents workers with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Iowa Democratic Party, and the Georgia Democratic Party, among others.

"Campaign workers have been overworked and underappreciated for too long," said Matt Hall, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 696. "We look forward to working toward improving their working conditions."

"We chose to join the Teamsters because of this union's history of standing up for campaign workers," said Santiago Vasquez, a field organizer with the Kansas Democratic Party. "We are now just asking the party to negotiate in good faith."

