Parablu joins hands with Cohesity
Parablu is excited to take this next step in the evolution of its partnership with Cohesity. The joint GTM will enable our customers and partners to leverage our combined solutions.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parablu, an award-winning provider of endpoint data protection solutions, announced today that they have broadened their partnering efforts with Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management. These enhancements will focus on collaborative go-to-market (GTM) initiatives and field incentives designed to benefit joint customers and partners. Enterprise customers will benefit from Parablu’s cost-efficient and patented capabilities around secure endpoint protection, ransomware defense, and file collaboration while leveraging Cohesity’s array of data management capabilities including its Threat Defense architecture to help increase an organization’s cyber resilience.
— Randy De Meno, Chief Strategy Officer at Parablu
“Parablu is excited to take this next step in the evolution of our partnership with Cohesity. The joint GTM will enable our customers and partners to leverage our combined solutions while also providing incentives for our field teams,” said Randy De Meno, Chief Strategy Officer at Parablu.
“We are delighted to enhance our partnering efforts with Parablu as we collaboratively elevate our joint go-to-market efforts, including Parablu’s presence on the Cohesity Marketplace,” said Matt Waxman, Chief Solutions Officer, Cohesity. “These enhanced GTM efforts will enable more customers, partners, and our field team to leverage Cohesity’s next-gen data management platform with Parablu for secure endpoint protection and to help organizations advance cyber security postures in an era of increasing cyberattacks.”
About Parablu
Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management solutions helps enterprises achieve data security and resiliency in the cloud as well as with on-premises environments. Parablu provides a range of solutions designed to protect and keep business data safe. These products include BluVault – a suite of powerful and secure data backup solutions and BluSync™ – a suite of solutions designed for managed file transfer, secure collaboration, and file services.
Randy De Meno
Parablu Inc.
+1 408-775-6571
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other