Bobby Dee x Dr. Greenthumb In Association with High Hopes Proudly Present Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony!
Bobby Dee x Dr. Greenthumb In Association with High Hopes Proudly Present Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs-N-Harmon and many more!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobby Dee x Greenthumb in Association with High Hopes proudly present High Hopes Concert Series, a one-day festival with exclusive headline performances from Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Method Man & Redman, Berner, and The Doggpound, with special guest Xzibit and host Dr. Greenthumb, on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
High Hopes Concert Series features world-class artists, iconic headliners and some of the most influential trailblazers in the music industry, coming together to support cannabis culture and celebrate legalization of weed.
“We’re still in prohibition,” said Chang Weisberg, Co-Promotor. “We have to keep up the fight for decriminalization, common sense tax reform, & safe access.High Hopes is a platform for music and medicine.”
“This is a legendary and iconic line up,” continued B-Real of Cypress Hill aka Dr. Greenthumb, “High Hopes has curated the smoker’s ultimate playlist, and it’s a platform that I’ve supported since day one. This is the beginning of a new movement that Chang and I started with our Smoke Out. We’re excited to roll out even more surprises this year and in the future.”
The concert will begin at 7pm PT and end at 12am PT. Presale will begin on Wednesday, August 24, 2002 at 10am PT. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 10am PT. Purchase tickets here.
For the latest news and updates, stay connected to High Hopes Concert Series on their Website, Facebook, and Instagram. Join the conversation using the hashtag #HighHopesConcertSeries
Press
Bobby Dee Presents
press@bobbydeepresents.com