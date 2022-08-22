SiliconIndia Recognizes Unbound B2B on its 10 Most Promising Marketing Outsourcing Companies in 2022
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SiliconIndia has featured UnboundB2B on its list of 10 Most Promising Marketing Outsourcing Companies in 2022. A leading business magazine, SiliconIndia publishes authentic content by highlighting stories of burgeoning entrepreneurs, accomplished customer experience organizations, leading technology trends, unique technologies, and business analysis and opinions.
UnboundB2B appeared on the top 10 list following the comprehensive examination conducted by the SiliconIndia editorial board alongside industry CEOs, CXOs and VCs. This year's top 10 list features marketing outsourcing companies that have experienced significant growth in digital marketing process outsourcing over the last 10-25 years.
As a lead generation company established in 2016, UnboundB2B has provided a range of digital marketing services to Enterprise and Technology companies to increase their brand awareness online and shorten their sales cycle.
Underscoring the company's unique approach to marketing process outsourcing, UnboundB2B's CEO Rameshwar Sahu says,
"We are delighted by the recognition that SiliconIndia has accorded us. We strive to be a trusted partner to our clients. We focus on helping them meet their marketing needs while focusing on their core business. There are many B2B marketers who come across as pushy and impersonal- overwhelming their target audience with product information. We take a different approach at UnboundB2B - we first focus on understanding our clients. Once we are clear on what they want, we develop a customized content solution based on their pain points and expectations. Our experienced marketing team identifies high-level leads with every campaign, initiates communication, and uses dialogue to nurture them down the sales funnel."
While UnboundB2B's digital marketing solutions cover the entire spectrum of the sales funnel, offering top-of-the-funnel, middle-of-the-funnel, and bottom-of-the-funnel solutions, the company has established itself as a leader in the development and execution of top-of-the-funnel marketing solutions. The company uses Artificial Intelligence to run customized, highly scalable intent-based marketing campaigns for its clients.
UnboundB2B has a team of over 270 staff and serves B2B clients across the US and India. In recent months, the company started expanding its client base by entering the Middle East and European markets after opening an office in Dubai.
About UnboundB2B
UnboundB2B Marketing PVT is a global demand generation company that helps Tech and Enterprise B2B companies generate quality leads and nurture them into paying customers. The company offers a wide range of marketing solutions that help B2B marketers maximize returns from their company's marketing investments by shortening the sales cycle. For more details about UNBOUND MARKETING PVT, visit www.unboundb2b.com.
