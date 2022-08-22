Village for RI Foster and Adoptive Families and The Heart Tree Receive Grant for Caregivers 55+

The Village for RI Foster and Adoptive Families

The Village for RI Foster and Adoptive Families and The Heart Tree receive an RI OHA grant to reach kinship caregivers, 55+ and connect them with resources.

Our goal is to connect caregivers aged 55+ taking care of children to help with critical services, supports, and invaluable resources, plus connect them with the existing community of caregivers.” — Sue Babin