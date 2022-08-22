TrueToForm Welcomes Nigel Barker as an Advisor
TrueToForm brings inclusivity and sustainability to the fashion worldNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueToForm, a New York-based fashion tech company, is excited to announce that Nigel Barker, renowned fashion photographer and TV personality from America’s Next Top Model, has joined its board of advisors. Mr. Barker originally connected with TrueToForm through a collaboration with Parsons School of Design and Special Olympics New York, where he served as a special guest critic to the students who used TrueToForm digital avatars to create inclusive designs.
“TrueToForm is developing a transformative tool that makes it possible for the fashion industry to finally create inclusive clothing at scale,” said Barker. “I am proud to be a part of this tenacious team that is rethinking the tedious, labor-intensive fitting process that has historically limited the industry’s ability to create clothing for everyone.”
“We are thrilled to have Nigel on board and are excited to work with him to revolutionize fit from the earliest stages of design,” said Janice Tam, Co-Founder & CEO of TrueToForm. “After witnessing him in action as an ambassador for Special Olympics New York and advocating for greater inclusivity in the sportswear industry, it was clear to see that he shares our vision for a world where well-fitting clothing is accessible to everybody, regardless of shape or stature.”
Co-founders Janice Tam and Margaret Tam are sisters who were inspired to build TrueToForm together after discovering that as two petite women, standard forms were not representative of many people’s bodies, including their own. They saw an opportunity to replace the standard dress form with a personal 3D avatar, allowing made-to-measure apparel to be more efficient to produce, and thus more accessible to the everyday consumer.
“As one of the biggest names in fashion, Nigel’s knowledge of the industry is unparalleled,” said Margaret Tam, Co-Founder & CTO of TrueToForm. “This advisory role aligns perfectly with his expertise and our shared passion for bringing inclusivity and sustainability to the world of fashion.”
TrueToForm is now in use by made-to-measure brands including VARYFORM and The Tailory New York, leading athleticwear brands such as Burton and Ridestore, and top fashion schools.
About TrueToForm
TrueToForm is a software startup that creates digital human avatars to automate made-to-measure apparel production. The TrueToForm mobile app generates custom 3D avatars from a scan on a smartphone, providing businesses with direct access to the body data required for apparel design and fitting. TrueToForm is now in beta. Learn more at www.truetoform.fit.
