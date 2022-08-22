Hiker Arrested at Zealand Hut

CONTACT:

August 22, 2022

Bethlehem, NH – On Saturday, August 20, at approximately 5:50 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a hiker threatening people at the Zealand Hut in Bethlehem. New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers and an officer from the US Forest Service responded and hiked 2.7 miles to the Zealand Hut. When the officers arrived, they discovered an agitated naked male on the roof of the AMC Zealand Hut. The Officers spent over an hour de-escalating the situation and attempting to get the man down from the roof. Officers were eventually able to talk the man from the roof and then escort him back to the Zealand Trailhead parking lot, arriving at 10:00 p.m.

The hiker was identified as Brian Cheverier, 35 of Boylston, MA. Cheverier was arrested and charges are pending. No hikers at the Hut were injured and AMC operations are continuing uninterrupted. Fish and Game was assisted by the Carrol Police Department and AMC Zealand Hut staff.