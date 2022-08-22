LexFusion Selects DISCO as Ediscovery Partner

Legal professionals to benefit from access to best-in-class technology solutions and robust professional services

ILTACON 2022—LexFusion, a go-to-market collective of leading legal innovation companies, today announced its selection of DISCO LAW, a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, as its ediscovery partner. The partnership will help accelerate digital transformation for corporations and law firms as the industry continues to embrace next-generation technology to reduce risk, enhance compliance, control costs, and ultimately, deliver better outcomes.

Joe Borstein, LexFusion Chief Executive Officer said: "As legal professionals scale service-delivery capabilities, taking full advantage of the latest advances in technology is foundational. We must embrace new tools as we collectively confront a new wave of litigation, investigations, and information governance challenges in an increasingly complex landscape that is once again making ediscovery a focal point for meeting the legal needs of the enterprise.

"DISCO stands apart in empowering legal teams to filter out the noise, focus faster on what matters, and proceed with the confidence that they have a complete picture," Borstein continued. "DISCO's cutting-edge technology is wrapped in an unparalleled user experience and paired with a world-class services arm. As a result, DISCO is able to offer the industry's most predictable and transparent pricing. While our search convinced us there are many attention-worthy innovations upending the ediscovery status quo, DISCO offered the most fully realized value proposition and the most compelling vision for what comes next."

LexFusion helps legal professionals overcome choice overload in an environment where innovation is an imperative but the attendant resources are scarce — especially the relentless demands on the finite attention required to navigate an increasingly crowded marketplace in legal technology and tech-enabled services. LexFusion serves as a trusted advisor, a nexus for connection and collaboration to scale delivery, optimize spend, and keep pace with the ever-evolving needs of business.

Andrew Shimek, DISCO Chief Revenue Officer, said: "LexFusion has their finger firmly on the pulse of the legal industry — they understand the business need to embrace the cloud and automation, as well as the challenges that can come when undertaking transformational change. We are honored to partner with LexFusion and, together, help guide legal professionals on their journey to incorporate technology to drive better outcomes."

Legal professionals at ILTACON looking to learn why DISCO is the platform of choice for delivering better, faster outcomes as well as greater client satisfaction can visit booth 227 or sign up for an on-site executive briefing. Visit https://csdisco.com/iltacon to learn more.

About DISCO

DISCO LAW provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

About LexFusion

LexFusion is the legal professional's first call to modernize legal practice and operations. LexFusion evaluates the congested legal innovation marketplace and selects excellent solutions geared toward helping legal professionals optimize their money, time, and resources. LexFusion's vetted portfolio of leading legal innovation companies currently comprises 11 unique members. For more information, please visit http://www.lexfusion.com.

