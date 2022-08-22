Marimaca Appoints Leonardo Hermosilla as Vice President, Projects; Provides Progress Update at the Marimaca Copper Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") MARI is pleased to welcome Mr. Leonardo Hermosilla to the Team as Vice President, Projects. Mr. Hermosilla brings over 30 years of international mining development, construction, and operational experience to Marimaca. In addition, Marimaca announces an update on various project development workstreams at the Marimaca Copper Project (the "Project").

Highlights

Leonardo Hermosilla Appointed as Vice President, Projects

Mr. Hermosilla will provide senior technical leadership as the Marimaca Project advances towards the 2023 Feasibility Study and a construction decision Mr. Hermosilla will be based out of Marimaca's Santiago, Chile office

Mr. Hermosilla is a global mining executive and brings over 30 years of experience in mine development and construction to Marimaca. He formerly held the roles of: Director of Projects and Growth, South America for Barrick; General Manager and SVP Copper for SNC Lavalin Chile; Project Development Director at Hatch Engineering where he oversaw the development of the US$4 billion El Morro Project; and VP Project Development for Kingsgate Consolidated



2022 Drilling Campaigns Now Complete

The 2022 Infill and MAMIX drilling campaigns were completed on August 18 th 2022, with remaining results pending final assays 2022 Infill and MAMIX programs totalled 38,570m across 177 drill holes

2022, with remaining results pending final assays

Geological interpretation and resource modelling is currently underway ahead of the planned 2022 Mineral Resource Update ("MRE") expected in late Q3 The 2022 MRE will capture drilling data completed up to June 30 th , 2022, with the balance of the infill drilling (targeting conversion to Measured and Indicated Resource categories) to be captured in a subsequent MRE planned for early 2023



Water Engagement Update

Significant progress has been made on negotiations with potential seawater suppliers located in the Bay of Mejillones (~20km from the Marimaca Project) to secure a seawater supply option for the Marimaca Project

Marimaca is targeting completion of the water supply option, which guarantees seawater supply for the Marimaca Project, by year-end 2022

MAMIX Transitional and Primary Copper Extraction Concept Study

Marimaca is currently completing a proof-of-concept study led by 5Q Technologies ("5Q") (the "5Q Study"), a privately-help specialist mineral processing company based in Santiago, Chile (www.5qxt.com/)

5Q specializes in the extraction of copper from complex transitional and primary ores using their proprietary QX-Cu technology

The study aims to evaluate the potential for improving and optimizing the recovery of the deeper transitional material located in the MAMIX-zone, the depth extension to the Marimaca Oxide Deposit ("MOD")

A proof-of-concept study is currently underway with initial laboratory results expected in the near term. Marimaca and 5Q may then elect to advance to a next phase of study with a larger sample size

The 5Q study will supplement the Phase 5 Metallurgical Program (see announcement dated June 15, 2022) which represents the culmination of a rigorous, bankable-level 5-phase metallurgical program at the MOD



Geotechnical and Condemnation Drilling

Marimaca has now completed the 2022 geotechnical diamond drilling campaign which was executed alongside the 2022 Infill and MAMIX campaigns 2022 geotechnical and geological campaign totalled 3,000m across 13 diamond drill holes

Data from the 2022 geotechnical campaign will be used in the 2023 Feasibility Study and relevant permitting submissions planned for 2023

Planning and budgeting are currently underway for the condemnation drilling program across key infrastructure areas

Hayden Locke, President & CEO of Marimaca Copper, commented:

"I am very excited to welcome Leonardo to the team as we start our transition to developer and, eventually, operator of the Marimaca Oxide Deposit. He brings enormous experience in mine development and will provide important technical leadership as Marimaca moves toward production.

"The 2022 infill drilling campaign is now complete and we remain confident that the first mineral resource update, towards the end of September, will deliver a step change in the scale of the Marimaca Project. We continue to make good progress with the various work programs aimed at moving the project towards production, and we look forward to updating the market on these as they're completed."

