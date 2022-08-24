Elevated Living Attends Apartmentalize 2022 Conference in San Diego

The multifamily industry leader in property technology participated in the recent Apartmentalize 2022 trade show and conference in San Diego.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Living (EL), the dynamic full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities, combining technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience---displayed the latest property management programs, networked and connected with trends, ideas, and property management professionals at the recent Apatrtmentalize 2022 Conference in San Diego.

“It’s where the industry’s thought leaders, trendsetters, and innovators came together to share ideas and solutions,” said Elevated Living CEO and Founder Konrad Koczwara. “Apartmentalize 2022 was a terrific opportunity to plug into educational sessions, Open Space sessions and Express sessions and learn more about the type of experience attendees prefer as well as some of the latest leading-edge topics that pique attendee interests.”

He added that the purpose of attending the conference was not only to meet new people in the business but to connect with communities that need an all-in-one solution for improving their retention or being more successful in attracting new residents.

Conference stats show that a majority of attendees and visitors to the booth either own or manage apartments, are regional property managers, supervisors, property managers, vice presidents or corporate executives.

“According to our team who interacted with visitors to the Elevated Living booth,” Koczwara explained, “many property owners and property management companies complain about having to wear too many hats and having a hodgepodge of different portals and vendors that they use on a per-property level.”

He noted the feedback that property management professionals are looking to consolidate their resident apps and services into one system. “They were intrigued by Elevated Living’s platform and the all-in-one approach. Many of them didn't realize that there is an all-in-one option, instead of having to hire multiple companies."

Konrad Koczwara emphasized that participating in Apartmentalize 2022 was invaluable, not only for connecting and networking with property management professionals, being ahead of the curve and plugged-in to industry needs and changes but also an opportunity for getting valuable feedback.

One industry professional who stopped-by to the Elevated Living booth commented that “This app and the luxury concierge services are next-level. I can't wait to sit down with Konrad and really set up a plan that will blow away our competition."

Another said, “We need events that make our community members feel like they are living their best lives. I think we found the right partner for that. I can’t wait to set up a demo with my team and schedule awesome events for the rest of the year!"

For more information, please visit https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us and https://www.elevatedliving.com/why-us.

###

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience. We believe that residents shouldn’t have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. From submitting work orders, to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper---Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Contact Details:

1319 N Larrabee Street

Chicago, IL 60610

United States