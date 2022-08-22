Submit Release
Waterfowl Hunters Can Pursue Teal and Canada Goose During Early Season

Waterfowl hunters looking to get an early start on the season can take advantage of the upcoming early teal and early Canada goose hunting seasons, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

Early Canada goose season is Sept. 3-25, 2022 with a daily limit of 5 geese, and early teal season is Sept. 10-25, 2022, with a daily limit of 6 teal.  

“Teal are long-distance migrants, so they begin their journey earlier than other dabbling ducks, with many beginning to fly south as early as August. Early teal season is a great opportunity for waterfowl hunters to get excited for upcoming cooler temperatures after a summer hunting hiatus,” said Kara Nitschke, state waterfowl biologist. “The early goose season is timed to put harvest pressure on the resident birds. It provides opportunity for hunters to assist property owners with problem geese, while also enjoying a favorite outdoor pursuit.”

Looking for a place to hunt teal and geese? Visit Georgia Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) that are open for small game hunting during the statewide teal and goose seasons, or even at beaver ponds and other natural wetlands (ensure you have permission to hunt any private property). Lakes and reservoirs such as Juliette, Clarks Hill, West Point, and Seminole also offer great hunting opportunities for teal and geese.  

Waterfowl hunters need a hunting license, the Georgia migratory bird stamp and the federal duck stamp. All licenses may be purchased at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

More information about waterfowl hunting at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.  

