Renovated Shooting Range Now Open at Clybel WMA

The Clybel Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Shooting Range, located in central Georgia, has re-opened after an intensive eight-month renovation, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“We are thrilled to offer this state-of-the-art sporting facility to Georgia shooters,” says Jennifer Pittman, WRD Hunter Development Program Manager. “The improvements made provide the customer with the most modern equipment and a gun club atmosphere with the accessibility and affordability of a public range.”

Tell Me About the Ranges:

Pistol Range : 35-yard pistol range with reactive steel targets at varying distances, from 7-30 yards.

Rifle Range : The 100-yard rifle range was upgraded to 10 Kongsberg digital targets, offering shooters a more precise and streamlined shooting experience.

Shotgun Range : The shotgun range, which includes two trap and skeet fields, a 5-stand, and a 45-yard patterning range now has shaded covers installed on the trap and skeet fields, and the skeet houses and walls were rebuilt on each range.

: The shotgun range, which includes two trap and skeet fields, a 5-stand, and a 45-yard patterning range now has shaded covers installed on the trap and skeet fields, and the skeet houses and walls were rebuilt on each range. Archery Range: Archery enthusiasts have access to a 5-target static range, a 32-target 3D archery trail, and a 3D archery tower.

Planning a Visit?

Clybel Shooting Range guests will start at the new range visitor center for safety briefings and opportunities to purchase a required license (hunting, fishing or Lands Pass) or clay targets. Clay targets are purchased using a Wi-Card ($15 initial fee-includes one round of clays, additional rounds available for $6.25 each). Shooting range hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 9 am – 6 pm (or sunset, whichever is earlier), Sunday from 1 pm – 6 pm (or sunset, whichever is earlier), and closed on Mondays.

The Clybel Shooting Range is one of more than 40 public archery and shooting ranges currently available in Georgia. For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/AllRanges.

