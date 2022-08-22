Naturals Salon celebrates the game of Chess by curating exclusive Checkmate Look
India's #1 Hair & Beauty Chain unveils new beauty reveal titled Checkmate Look celebrating the game of ChessINDIA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by the chess frenzy, Naturals Salon, India’s #1 Hair & Beauty Salon chain curated an Exclusive fashion reveal, the ‘CHECKMATE LOOK’ styled by the brands high-profile stylists. Chess is a game of strategy and so is the world of grooming and personal care. Just as we choose what we wear for the day, it is equally important to ensure you have the right look that defines you and the occasion.
Henry Ford said, if it has to be a colour let it be black. As for white, its purity is acknowledged across countries and cultures. The Checkmate Look from Naturals Salon combines, synergises and symbolises the two primary colours in this grooming style.
The stylists at Naturals Salon are adept at creating breakthrough looks and fashion statements which are followed the world over. Get fascinated by the beauty of the Checkmate Look from Naturals Salon.
Creating A Beautiful World - Naturals Salon was conceived with the idea of the modern citizen in mind. Founded by K. Veena, whose knowledge of the international beauty industry pioneered a new era in the hair and beauty care industry, Naturals Salon has made a path-breaking change in the way the beauty industry has been perceived.
In the early 2000s, she made that dream a reality by setting up her first salon in Chennai. It took her only a while to understand the market potential and the ever-increasing demand for professional grooming. In 2004, her husband co-founder & CEO, CK Kumaravel joined and ever since then, the Naturals team has been able to meet every challenge in this competitive industry.
Today, Naturals Salon is India’s largest and most prominent chain of hair and beauty salons. Thanks to its world-class service, courteous staff and loyal support from the patrons, Naturals Salon now has 700 salons across the sub-continent and aims to expand to 3000 salons by 2025.
Ch Ram
Naturals Salon
+91 98400 11626
ram@naturals.in
Checkmate Look by Naturals Salon