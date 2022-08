10th White Page Leadership Conclave 2022 featuring Best of Asia- "Brands & Leaders" by White Page International

Smt Maneka Gandhi Ji at WPLC 2022 WPI

White Page International released the listing of 100 Inspirational Leaders , 100 Power Leaders each in Marketing & Communications, HR, Finance and Technology

I am happy to be here and congratulate all the leaders who have won awards today and also applaud the women in powerful positions. Contribution of good companies is very important in the development” — Smt Maneka Gandhi Ji (Member of Parliament)

DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, August 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The list of brands, leaders and CXO’s which features the epic journey of prominent brands and leaders across industries is out in the market and was revealed at the 10th White Page Leadership Conclave held at Le Meridien, New Delhi, India. The conclave also witnessed the release of Asia’s Power Leaders in Marketing & Communications, HR, Finance & Technology. The Conclave was attended by over 220 CEO's and CXO's from across Asia. The event was attended by various dignitaries, politicians and diplomats.The listing features brands from multiple industries. The 2022 edition features brands including Harley-Davidson, Jollibee UAE, Linktree, Fonterra, DSV, Edvoy, Lupin, Infobip, Nandos, Samsung Mobile, Wonderland Foods, My Aura, Vodafone Pacific, Volvo Group, Tata Insights & Quants, HDFC Ergo, Augnito, Tech Mahindra, EY GDS, Eupheus, Biryani By Kilo, My Team 11, Damensch, FinecureWhite Page International also honored Visionary Entrepreneurs Inspirational Leaders with the likes of Sajeev Rajasekharan (Harley-Davidson), The Noe San (Modus Operandi), Pier Luigi Sigismondi (Dole Sunshine Company), Sultan Alshaali (International Accelerator UAE), Jeyakumar Janakraj (Adani Global- Singapore), Mayank Chawla (Accentiv India), Sadiq Basha (Edvoy), Sameer Khatri (DSV), Rammohan Sundaram (DDB Mudra), Rustom Lawyer (Augnito), Mayank Patel (Adecco Middle East), Mya Thandar Oo (myjobs Myanmar), Monuranjan Borgohain (Diatoz), Sunder Madakshira (Rezolve Limited), Naser Ahmed (Tanseeq Investment), Naveen Gattu (Gramener), Sanjeev Jain (Akums), Naveen Kundu (EbixCash Travel Group), Rajaram Sankaran (Abacus Pharma Africa), Ajay Rajani (Cyanconnode), Amar Chhajer (UST), Anish Bafna (Healthium Medtech), Anubhav Gupta (Wonderland foods), Arman Mahbub (Purple Care Ltd), Praveen Kumar Jain (Valency International), Ashok Bhattacharya (Independent Healthcare Strategy Enabler), Ashok Kumar Todi (Lux Industries), Vivek Sheel (AMEC Africa Holdings), Manish Singh (Fonterra), Manish Mishra (Labaid Hospitals), Biraj Sinha (Unison Insurance), Dr. Himanshu Talwar (TAAI), Firoz Sait (Edvoy), Gomathy Venkateswaran (Fuego Health & Furniture LLP), Harsha Solanki (Infobip), Komal Somani (ESDS Software), Nitin Gupta (XAPADS Media), Prafull Gattani (Oman Porcelain Co. SAOC), Vineet Gautam (Bestseller India), Naivedya Agarwal (Runaya), Ali Hammoud (Midas Furniture Group), Rabindra Narayan (PTC Network), Aankur Biswas (GrowRight Ventures), Haroon Shahul Hameed (Solwearth Ecotech), Prof. Sasmita Samanta (KIIT University), Sesadri Vangala (IFIN Global), Muralidhar Teppala (Schenzyn), Sonal Verma (Dhir&Dhir Associates), Dilip Bhat (Prabhudas Lilladher), Joelle Daniel (The Management House), Udipt Agarwal (Cargill), Venkataramana Gorti (Homag India), Vishal B Malkan (Malkans View Training Institute), Vishal Jindal (Biryani by Kilo), Vishal Rajgarhia (Finecure Pharmaceuticals), Vishwanath Swarup (Bharat Serums and Vaccines), Muniinder K Anand (Center for Creative Leadership), Nadeera Karawita (Innolabs & SpiceLab), Alex Fong (Million Prosper Sdn Bhd), Adam Castillo (Atalian Global Services), Ida Ali (DELTA VISION SDN BHD/ Food Dreams Co), Mahuran Saro Sariki (Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad), Dr. Sandeep Chatrath (Labaid Hospitals), among others..Finance LeadersRajneesh Jain (Reliance Infocom), Carlo Arqueros, Hyder Hasan (YTY Group), Tanisha Govindarajan (Loreal), Meeta Aggarwal (Licious), Ritu Rekha (PwC India), Niranjan Bandokar (Yes Bank), Nitin Parekh (Zydus Group), Penny Hsiao (Jardine Schindler Group), Nikhil Jain (Infosys Singapore), Niraj Kumar (OYO Hotels and Homes), Rahul Kedia (Roche), Sumesh Balakrishnan (Cognida), Caroline YinYin Htay (AP Tower), Jorge Martin Martinez (DKSH Indochina), Arvind Sharma (Xebia), Bharat Aggarwal (Diversey), Chandra Prakash Singh (Brinton Pharmaceuticals), Naveen Kumar Amar (SpiceXpress), Abhijeet Sharma (PhableCare), Hiranand Savlani (Astral Limited), Anmol Peeti Saboo (Paradise Group of Hotels), Rohit Kumar (Apollomedics Super Speciality Hospital), Sandhya Sriram (Narayana Health), Santanu Acharya (NIXI), Subash Gaijes (Nippon Paint), Vishal Maheshwari (Healthium Medtech), Vishal Pansari (Radix), Sandeep Modi (Hindustan Zinc), Nishant Monani (KH Foges) among others…Human Resources LeadersAngelina Chua Yen Ling (ComfortDelGo Singapore), Alex Ang (Chip Eng Seng Corporation), Htet Wai Min (Aya Sompo Insurance), Sudakshina Bhattacharya (HDFC ERGO General Insurance), Ampika Chanviriyawut (Dentsu International), Sarma Chillara (ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen) Sanjev Vaid (NatWest Group), Amit Sharma (Volvo Group), Subir Verma (Tata Power), Dr. Ankita Singh (Cignex), Dr Rajeev Mishra (Hindustan Platinum), Amit Sachdev (Tata Insights and Quants), Renu Bohra (DB Schenker), Harpreet Singh Anand (Kotak Life), Arshdeep Kharbanda (Kyndryl India), Vamshi Patwari (Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group), Amit Kataria (Hanu Software), Shreya Kejriwal (Godrej Industries), Naveen Narayan (Biocon Biologics), Dr. Dinesh Kumar Murugesan (DSM), Gaurav Singh Panwar (HSBC), Janani Prakaash (Quantela), Vembu Krishnamurthy (GRT Group), Lt Col Alok Kumar Das (Brinton Pharmaceuticals), Meenalochani Kumar (Northern Trust Corporation), Ranjan Mishra (Diebold Nixdorf), Milind Bhalekar (Panacea Biotech), Sriharsha Achar (Star Health & Allied Insurance Company), Mohammad Adil Hassan (Intellimechanics), Manish Wadhwa (CarDekho, Girnar Soft), Mohith Mohan (Lowe's India), Prem Singh (JK Organisation), Pallavi Singh (Providence Global Center), Shikha Rastogi (Bloom CE Technology), Pradyumna Pandey (Mother Dairy), Prasanth Edassari (House of Shipping LLC), Roopa Mehra (Kyocera), Sandip Kulkarni (Brinks), Anil Santhapuri (FIS Global), Udaiy Khanna (Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.), Anurag Kumar (Sing Fuels), Sanjai Kumar (VPS Healthcare UAE), Animesh Kumar (Zee Entertainment Enterprises), Saswati Sinha (Evalueserve), Devi Prasad (Apollo Health & Lifestyle), Sheetal Bhanot (Infra.market), Satish Rajarathnam (Mphasis), Jayanti Kandayah (VAT Malaysia), Archana Rajesh (SuisseTechPartners), Sukhpreet Swaran Sandhu (ITILITE), Kankana Barua (Healthium Medtech), Sweety Rath (Alvaria), Vanitha Nitin (Allianz Partners), Vineeta Kukreti (Fiserv), Vishvarup Mehta (Coupa Software), Vishwanadh Raju (Dun & Bradstreet), Sudeep Sharma (HCL Healthcare), Vikas Verma (United Overseas Bank), Vivek Tripathi (AU Small Finance Bank), Aditya Pal (Informatica), Gayatheri Silvakumer (McCann World Group) among others..Technology LeadersMouhamad Kawas (Medicus AI ), Dr. Mohammad Khaled (Safe Digital Thought Leader), Abhishek Dwivedi (Vista), Anand Thakur (Reliance Retail), Anubhav Rajput (PNB Housing Finance), Pratik Modi (Egencia- An Amex GBT Company), Shashwat Singh (BoAt), Reetu Sharma (TIAA), Anupam Pandey (Akivna Technologies), Arunraja Karthick (DTDC Express), Chetan Trivedi (Vedanta Resources, Hindustan Zinc), Srivats Krishnamoorthy (SSGE), Dr. Karthik Ramesh (emids), Rajesh Soni (Sociolla), Sujit Karpe (iMocha), Rajnish Kumar (IXIGO), Vikrant SenChaudhuri (Concentrix), Dr. Nitin Verma (IQVIA), Ganapuram Venu (CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories), Kavitha Srinivasulu (Tata Consultancy Services), Nivarti Jayaram (Societe General Global Solutions Center), Naraynan Krishnan (Falcon Eye Cyber Security DMCC), Nipun Jaswal (BDO), Sandeep Mishra (Yoshi Markets), Krishna Sai T (Biocon), Rajeev Tomar (Tourism Finance Corporation of India), Santanu Dutt (Amazon Web Services), Rajesh Dhuddu (Tech Mahindra), Ravi Chauhan (TTEC Digital Analytics), Saravana Mani (Kmart Group Australia (India Technology Center)) Seema Sharma (Servify), Shyam Kumar (Axidio), Swapnil Deshpande (Thoughtworks), Vamsi Talasila (Reset Technologies), Shashank Jain (OYO) among others..

Smt. Maneka Gandhi Ji- Honorary Speaker & Chief Guest at White Page Leadership Conclave 2022