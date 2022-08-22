Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,275 in the last 365 days.

- Utah's Employment Summary: July 2022

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for July 2022 increased an estimated 3.5% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 56,600 jobs since July 2021. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,664,300. July’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 2.0%, unchanged across the past three months, with approximately 35,300 Utahns unemployed. The July national unemployment rate lowered one-tenth to 3.5%. 

“High inflation and now two consecutive quarters of declining national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would normally be accompanied by lowering job counts” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “But neither is the case at both the national and state levels where job growth was aggressive in July. There are developments occurring across the nation in the labor market that are diverging from past performance. Nationally, baby boomers are leaving the labor force faster than new ones are entering. This is producing unfilled jobs, lowering GDP, making labor searches difficult, and contributing to higher inflation through increased wage bidding. This labor deficit is why negative GDP change is not morphing into a jobs recession.”

Utah’s July private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 3.9%, or a 56,600 job increase. Eight of Utah’s 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year over-year job gains, led by Trade, Transportation, Utilities (13,600 jobs); Leisure and Hospitality (12,000 jobs); Education and Health Services (10,700 jobs); and Construction (8,900 jobs). The two sectors with job contractions include Professional and Business Services (-2,800 jobs); and Financial Activities (-1,700 jobs).

Listen to Chief Economist Mark Knold shares his analysis of the July 2022 employment report: https://soundcloud.com/ utahdws/utah-employment- report-july-2022

Statistics generated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Washington, D.C., modeled from monthly employer (employment) and household (unemployment) surveys. 

You just read:

- Utah's Employment Summary: July 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.