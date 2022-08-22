Job Announcement - City Attorney

City Attorney

The City of Minot is accepting applications for the position of City Attorney in the City Attorney Department. This is an exempt level director position with an annual salary range of $98,469-$146,178.

Nature of Work: This is responsible, technical administrative and professional work in completing technical and legal duties of a general or complex nature, involving the application of legal principles and rendering legal support, advice and guidance to the City Council and all of the departments of the City. The City Attorney reports directly to the Mayor and City Council. Please see attached job description for complete details.

Minimum Requirements: Graduate of an accredited law school and qualification to practice before the courts and to participate in all activities requiring membership in the State Bar of North Dakota and a minimum of five years of legal experience; or any equivalent combination of training and experience. Possession of a license to practice law in North Dakota. Possession of a valid North Dakota Driver License.

Contact Information: Apply today at www.minotnd.org/jobs or at the Human Resources Office, City Hall, 515 2nd Ave SW. - Phone: (701) 857-4156 – email: brittany.thurston@minotnd.org

A City of Minot Application for Employment must be submitted to the Human Resources office by the application deadline in order to be considered for this position.

Application Deadline: Thursday, September 15th, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Due to the director status of this position, Veteran’s Preference will not apply. NDCC 37-19.1-02.4

Benefits Include but Are Not Limited To: Blue Cross Blue Shield of ND Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance

– NDPERS Pension Plan - Annual Leave - Sick Leave, 10 City Paid Holidays – Employer Paid Life Insurance – Employer Paid Disability Benefits – Flexible Spending Plans- Employee Assistance Program-Tuition Reimbursement. Complete benefits information available upon request.

EEO / By Order of the Minot Civil Service Commission

CITY ATTORNEY

FLSA STATUS: Exempt

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF WORK (May not include all of the duties performed.)

Assists in preparation and/or review of municipal ordinances, amendments, resolutions, contracts, notices, procedures, rules, and regulations.

Conducts investigations to determine statutory and ordinance compliance.

Confers with and advises agency officials on legal or administrative matters.

Serves as legal advisor to City Council, committees, and city officials; conducts legal research work, drafts documents and opinions, and presents conclusions and recommendations for review.

Advises City officials on issues related to risk management.

Works closely with the City Manager, department directors, and serves as a member of the executive management team.

Attends meetings of the City Council and other boards, committees, and commissions as requested.

Provides for full time prosecution of cases involving violations of municipal ordinances and established a firm, consistent process in the trial function which will be an adjunct to effective law enforcement.

Provides legal advice and services to municipal court, or other City department heads, and for collection action against persons damaging City property.

Initiates appropriate legal action to preserve the City’s property and interests.

Provides or manages defense for the City in all claims.

Prepares and provides legal opinions as requested.

Answers questions from the public regarding activities of the City.

Knowledge of common law and of state and federal statutes.

Knowledge of case law as it relates to municipal administrative and regulatory functions.

Knowledge of the legal methods, ethical practices and procedures necessary for the practice of law in North Dakota.

Knowledge of effective practices and methods of communicating with the public.

Knowledge of criminal law and procedure.

Ability to communicate complex ideas effectively, both orally and in writing.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with employees, elected and appointed officials, with the media and the general public.

Ability to operate a motor vehicle.

Ability to operate a computer and other office equipment.

Ability to sit for long periods of time.

Graduate of an accredited law school and qualification to practice before the courts and to participate in all activities requiring membership in the State Bar of North Dakota and a minimum of five years of legal experience; or any equivalent combination of training and experience.

Possession of a license to practice law in North Dakota

Possession of a valid North Dakota driver license.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk or hear. The employee frequently is required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle or feel; and reach with hands and arms. The employee is occasionally required to sit; climb or balance; and stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl. The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus.