TDH Names Dean Flener Director of Communication and Media Relations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health has named Dean Flener director of communication and media relations. Flener previously served the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency as executive officer for external affairs and has spent close to three decades in communication and public relations.

‘’Dean brings to the department years of communication experience through Tennessee’s pandemic response and a numerous statewide and local emergencies, and we are lucky to have him on our team,’’ said Tennessee Department of Health Interim Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald. ‘’We are excited to have Dean lead our communication efforts in our ongoing work to improve health outcomes for Tennesseans.

Flener has managed the public communication strategies for the State of Tennessee and TEMA through 30 federal disaster déclarations, including the August 2021 Waverly Flood, Christmas Day 2020 Nashville Bombing, November 2016 Gatlinburg Wildfire, February 2015 Ice Storm, and May 2010 Tennessee Flood.

Flener served as communications lead for the COVID-19 Unified Command Group as the key spokesperson and public messaging coordinator for the State of Tennessee’s pandemic response.

Flener also has prior communication experience in the private sector with BellSouth Telecommunications (now AT&T), Katcher Vaughn & Bailey Public Relations, General Electric, and the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Flener earned a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations from Western Kentucky University in 1994. He and his wife reside in Hermitage with their two children.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!