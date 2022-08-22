GIATA and Qtech Software announce Strategic Partnership

Travel Businesses can now leverage great technology + content

Qtech Software and GIATA join hands to provide innovative tech solutions in hotel mapping content and travel ERP to travel businesses globally.

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online travel businesses are going to immensely benefit from this partnership. GIATA's hotel and room mapping solution is deeply integrated with Qtech’s flagship travel ERP – OTRAMS. Additionally, this partnership also brings about special deals and exclusive pricing for travel businesses that leverage OTRAMS as their tech partner for running their businesses online.

“Hotel and room mapping is a must-have solution for most online travel companies. With GIATA integrated on OTRAMS – Travel businesses will now be able to provide a richer customer experience with world-class tech and mapping combined on one single platform. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to delivering great value to our customers.” says Jignesh Modi, Head – Product Development at Qtech Software.

“With GIATA’s hotel mapping and Qtech’s technology and innovative capabilities, this partnership will pave the way for our mutual customers to benefit from GIATA ID which is the industry standard in deduplication service,” says Reshma Devaiah, Senior Sales Manager at GIATA GmbH. “Our intelligently mapped hotel database specialised in consolidating and distributing hotel content such as Hotel Name, Address, Geocode and Star Ratings will help all mutual clients in selling unique hotel inventory to their end users via OTRAMS.”

GIATA MultiCodes currently boasts of over 111 million mappings of 402 suppliers for 1.24 million unique objects, making it the largest hotel mapping database in the world. With the integration of GIATA MultiCodes’ network, the SaaS platform OTRAMS GO of Qtech, will be coupled with GIATA’s hotel mapping and deduplication service. Meanwhile, unique mapped hotel content will be delivered directly to OTRAMS GO users across multiple sales channels.

About Qtech Software

Qtech Software is a World Leading Travel ERP Technology provider that serves travel companies in over 70 countries and is renowned for its innovative solutions. Their deep expertise in travel technology has enabled them to create one of the best travel software solutions in the industry. Their customers and partners attest to the capability and performance of their travel software solutions, which is visible through our long-standing associations and continuous growth.

About OTRAMS GO

OTRAMS GO is the SaaS version of Qtech’s flagship travel ERP Platform – OTRAMS. It is travel industry’s first truly SaaS platform which enables businesses to build their own portal at virtually ZERO Technology Cost. Zero Set-up Fee, Zero Annual Charges and Zero Maintenance Fees. Travel Businesses can grow their business across multiple channels B2B, B2C, Mobile App, XML Out, White Label and GSA with OTRAMS GO and add unlimited Supplier Integrations and unlimited Agents in the system. 55+ Travel Businesses have gone live with the platform since December 2021 and have made bookings worth over $7 Million.

About GIATA

GIATA was founded in 1996 and is a technology company specialising in tourism with its headquarters in Berlin. The company‘s digital products focusing on non-bookable content target more than 20,000 customers and partners across over 70 countries, including hotels, hotel chains, online travel agencies, tour operators, travel agency co-operations and global distribution systems.

More information can be found at www.giata.com