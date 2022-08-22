Global Geophysical Data Collection Market Growth Trajectory

Geophysical Data Collection Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Geophysical Data Collection Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Geophysical Data Collection Global Market Report 2022”, the geophysical data collection market is expected to grow from $6.61 billion in 2021 to $6.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth in the geophysical data collection market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The geophysical data collection market share is expected to reach $7.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.8%. The rise in need for better understanding of reservoirs in production, and design tasks to meet the world’s current and future energy needs contributed to the geophysical data collection market growth.

Key Trends In The Geophysical Data Collection Market

According to the geophysical data collection industry analysis, technology collaborations is a key trend in the market. Technology collaborations are becoming necessary to keep pace with digital transformations. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning methods are being deployed and accepted in geophysical services. In September 2019, Tomlinson Geophysical Services (TGS), a multi-client provider of geoscience data for oil and gas company announced a technology collaboration with Quantico Energy Solutions (Quantico), an Artificial Intelligence (AI) company which is focused on providing subsurface solutions for exploration and production, (or) oil and gas companies. The collaboration is to leverage their respective offering in seismic data, AI-based wells logs, and AI-based seismic inversion. In this collaboration, TGS will use Analytics Ready LAS (ARLAS) solution. ARLAS uses machine learning algorithms to predict the missing curve. Quantico uses a QRes solution that combines physics-based with machine learning to map the subsurface within a fraction of the time as inversion software. The integration of QRes and ARLAS solution, the clients of TGS will have access to the comprehensive geoscience data and AI solutions.

Overview Of The Geophysical Data Collection Market

The geophysical data collection market consists of the sales of geophysical data collection services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that locate and measure the extent of subsurface resources, such as oil, gas, and minerals, and also conduct surveys for engineering purposes. The surveying techniques include magnetic surveys, gravity surveys, seismic surveys, or electrical and electromagnetic surveys. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Geophysical Data Collection Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Service: Data Acquisition, Data Processing, Interpretation

• By Technology: 2D Imaging, 3D Imaging, 4D Imaging

• By End User: Agriculture, Environment, Minerals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Water Exploration

• By Geography: The global geophysical data collection market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Compagnie Generale De Geophysique (CGG), TGS-NOPEC Geophysical, Dawson Geophysical, Geotech, Geophysical Survey Systems, ION Geophysical Corporation, Phoenix Geophysics, Schlumberger - Westerngeco, Petroleum Geo-Services and CSA Global.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Geophysical Data Collection Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of geophysical data collection market. The market report analyzes geophysical data collection global market size, geophysical data collection global market growth drivers, geophysical data collection global market segments, geophysical data collection global market major players, geophysical data collection global market growth across geographies, and geophysical data collection global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The geophysical data collection global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

