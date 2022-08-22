London Theatre Week 2022 returns for it's 4th Year
London Theatre Week returns for its 4th year featuring some of biggest West End ShowsLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the tremendous success of previous years, London Theatre Week has returned for it's fourth consecutive year.
Families and theatre goers struggling to beat the cost of living crisis can now book tickets to their favourite shows with London Theatre Week 2022 starting from August 22nd – 4th September.
Beginning at the start of 2019, London Theatre Week has fast become one of the most anticipated dates in the theatrical calendar, the promotion was created by the theatre industry to help make shows more accessible to theatre goers on a budget. The promotion runs twice a year and for a strictly limited time theatre fans and families can treat themselves to a bucket list musical, watch their favourite actor live on stage or laugh out loud at some of London’s best comedies with tickets from £15, £25, £35 and £45.
In February 2022 London Theatre Week had a listing of over 40 plays, musicals and entertainment in the West End and beyond. Theatregoers snapped up tickets for amazing Stalls seats at The Phantom of the Opera for £55, heard the people sing in Les Misérables for £35 and travelled back in time with Marty McFly as Back to the Future tickets became available for £25 and £35.
August London Theatre Week 2022 promises to have even more exclusives with over 50 shows and musicals included this year, with new shows added throughout the promotion. West End Musical lovers can check back daily to find out if their favourite show has been listed as more tickets become available.
Ideal for families looking to book multiple tickets over the holiday periods and experience some of the biggest shows the West End has to offer on a budget.
Visit SeatPlan for a list of the some of the best LTW shows available.
