EMDR & Beyond Launches a Comprehensive Catalog of Online EMDR Training Courses For Clinicians
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Their online courses offer clinicians who want to integrate EMDR in their practice an opportunity to learn and get certified on the therapy technique from the convenience of their home.
EMDR & Beyond, a company specializing in Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy and training, has recently launched a comprehensive catalog of online EMDR training courses for clinicians who want to include the therapy in their practice. The online courses consist of seven topics, covering different areas of EMDR therapy, which medical professionals can use while helping their clients with varying differences and conditions. Upon completion, each course offers pre-assigned continuing education (CE) credits that help them maintain their clinical license.
EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapy is a physiologically based therapy that can help a person see upsetting or unpleasant experiences in a new and less disturbing way. The mental health therapy treatment has been extensively researched and proven effective for the resolution of mental health symptoms from adverse life experiences. Integrating EMDR techniques in their practice enables clinicians to treat and help clients with distressing past experiences with increased rate of success.
The online EMDR program covers a wide range of topics on EMDR therapy, including introduction to the eight stages of EMDR therapy, integration of EMDR therapy into the clinical practice, guide on EMDR treatment with human violence survivors, dealing with resistant client in EMDR processing, applying ethics in routine part of practice, integrating EMDR therapy with couples and families, and a refresher course for clinicians who need to strengthen their knowledge and understanding of the eight phases of the therapy. After taking part in the online EMDR educational courses, participants are expected to be well-versed and competent to successfully employ EMDR therapy in a multitude of situations, while dealing with clients of different conditions and experiences. Plus, continuing education credits earned through these online courses will apply to their EMDRIA Certification or Approved Consultant status as well as meet licensure requirements.
During the launch, the company’s director said, “We grew out of a shared passion for the healing of suffering, with a commitment to provide education and therapy to survivors of adverse experiences and those that assist them in their recovery. We believe one of the most important factors of successful counseling is to have a good connection with your chosen therapist. Our team of therapists are caring and skilled, working with you to resolve your concerns and strengthen your mental health.”
About EMDR & Beyond: EMDR & Beyond is a company that provides training, education, consultation, and therapy services to survivors of adverse experiences and those who assist them in their recovery. Its clientele includes a diverse group of people ranging from professional therapists, survivors of violent and distressing experiences, people undergoing various physical and mental pain.
