Sundyne Makes it Faster, Easier and More Cost Effective to Purchase, Deploy and Maintain PPI Diaphragm Compressors For Hydrogen Applications

Sundyne, a leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps & compressors, today announced a series of packaging enhancements that make it easier, faster and more cost effective to purchase, deploy and maintain PPI 9-Series diaphragm compressors. This week at ACHEMA in Frankfurt (Hall 8 Stand D7), Sundyne is showcasing how its compressors and pumps are used for Hydrogen applications, as well as other applications required by the processing industries.

New packaging options that come with the PPI 9-Series include instrumentation optimized for reliable operation of the compressor. The layout of the motor and compressor on the same skid has been streamlined to reduce the footprint. Recognizing the cost of downtime to operators, a series of lifting rails have been added to the skid, which facilitate faster compressor maintenance. A new curtain enclosure in now available when inclement weather protection is required. In addition, secondary skid options are now available for a closed-loop cooling system.

"We've received a lot of feedback from our customers, which the team has used in our package design. The features we've added to our PPI 9-Series are designed to facilitate a ‘drop-in' capability that makes it easier for customers to deploy, and more cost effective to maintain our compressors once they're in operation," said Sundyne's Vice President of Hydrogen and PPI compressors, Michael O'Neil. "This week, we're looking forward to seeing our customers and prospects at ACHEMA, and to discussing how our PPI compressors add value to their Hydrogen processing applications."

The Chemical and Pharmaceutical industries have a long history of processing hydrogen to make products and they also produce Hydrogen as a byproduct of their activities. For transportation applications, fuel cell technology makes industrial vehicles & long-haul busses emission free. The industrial markets see Hydrogen as a potential alternative to heat commercial buildings. Sundyne's PPI Diaphragm compressors are preferred for Hydrogen applications, due to the following characteristics:



High Compression Ratio: PPI diaphragm compressors are designed to meet the pressures required by mobility applications and industrial de-carbonization projects. Multiple compressors in the product family ensure a custom-fit for a wide range of Hydrogen applications.

Product Purity: PPI compressors feature triple diaphragm sets which ensure that the process gas is isolated from the hydraulic oil. This provides absolute process purity, which is critical for fuel cell applications – as even the slightest contamination can damage the fuel cell.

Reliability: All process gas-contacting parts in a PPI compressor are made from corrosion resistant alloys, making them ideal for hydrogen processing, as well as other applications involving hazardous and toxic gasses.

Environmental Safety: The static seals in PPI compressors ensure zero leakage of process gas to the atmosphere, and PPI's Leak Detection System immediately detects diaphragm or seal failure.

Lower Energy Costs: PPI's rugged crank cases and drive trains are specially designed to deliver maximum compression at the lowest energy cost.

Industry Standards compliance: All PPI compressors meet the API 618 standard.

Explosion-Proof Certification: The package meets the various standards that address requirements for explosion-proof environments, around the globe.

Custom Engineering: Sundyne collaborates with customers to manufacture customized PPI systems that are optimized for the gas pressure, molecular weight, heat, corrosion and velocity of each customer's application. Sundyne utilizes the latest technology in solids modeling and FEA analysis to ensure that all working components are designed & tested to minimize wear, improve sealing and reduce corrosive & erosive effects.

Global Support: Sundyne's global network of channel partners provides prompt & complete support (and spare parts) anywhere around the globe.

