Crowdfunding Market Report to 2027: A $25+ Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Crowdfunding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global crowdfunding market reached a value of US$ 13.35 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.93 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Crowdfunding constitutes of raising funds for a project, business, or charitable cause with small contributions from a large group of people. It utilizes various means for funding, including equity investment, P2P lending, reward-based, donation-based, and hybrid crowdfunding models. Crowdfunding is majorly carried out online through websites and social media platforms by making the market directly accessible for the funders without any involvement of banks or venture capitalists. It is a more scalable, flexible, and efficient fund-raising solution as compared to the conventional methods.

Market Trends

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled several non-profit organizations to provide financial support via crowdfunding campaigns. These campaigns give access to more extensive networks of people in a shorter timeframe. Moreover, the growing social media influence enables individuals to provide feedback and vital information for the demand and development of the product. Furthermore, the launch of crowdfunding features, such as Sponsorships by YouTube, facilitates platform creators to monetize their content and enhance audience engagement, thereby driving the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of peer-to-peer (P2P) lending is expected to drive the market for crowdfunding in the coming years.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end use and geography.

Breakup by Type:

P2P Lending

Equity Investment

Hybrid

Reward-based

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Entrepreneurship

Social Cause

Movies and Theater

Real Estate

Music

Technology

Publishing

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc. and Patreon Inc.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

