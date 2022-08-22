ClasShare Launches Online Introductory Acting Course For Children
The course is designed to nurture children’s interest in acting using live, skill-based teaching methods that promotes confidence, improvement, and learning.UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClasShare, an online education platform for children, has recently launched an online introductory acting course that teaches basic acting techniques for stage and film. The course is designed for children with interest and curiosity in acting, and trains them from a young age to develop fundamental skills for future success. Classes are conducted by highly trained and qualified teachers with distinctive profiles.
The introductory acting course lasts for five weeks during which students discover unique strengths and talents as young performers. Under the acting basics for beginning courses, students learn fundamental acting skills through effective use of experiential and participatory learning techniques such as theater games and improvisation. Every student is given the opportunity to practice short scenes chosen just for them. Emphasizing on the importance of getting into character, the course also teaches how to research a character, invest in the story, and connect truthfully with a scene partner. In addition, the course covers basic techniques on improvisation, actor warm ups and theater games, reading and familiarizing scripts, and memorizing and rehearsing scenes. At the end of the course, students get to showcase their acting skills in a performance where friends and family are invited to watch. Students also go through training for child acting auditions for which is crucial for getting into the entertainment industry.
Besides this course, ClasShare also provides multiple other courses on acting, communication, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Each course is thoroughly researched and specifically developed by educators, teachers, industry experts to engage students and inculcate important skills for encouraging confidence and successful learning. They are result-driven for success guaranteed to increase productivity and excellence in children. They focus on critical academic skills, current global marketing skills, and creative skills vital for success in the future. ClasShare provides real learning for kids to develop new tools and new ideas so that they become confident and successful.
During the launch, the company’s founder and CEO Wei Hunter said, “Our next generation has unprecedented opportunities to dream big, learn new things, and develop new skills. Here at ClasShare we nurture the interest and talents of children and develop their skills. We provide them with unlimited platforms and help them to realize their dreams. Whether they dream of being successful actors, entrepreneurs, writers, or speakers, we provide children with courses that can develop the necessary skills to reach their goals.
About Clashare: Founded by the current CEO of the company Wei Hunter, ClasShare is an online education platform that provides multiple courses for children. It offers courses on acting, communication, entrepreneurship,and leadership.
