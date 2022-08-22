Bayou Graphics Launches Custom Wall Graphic Design and Print Service
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayou Graphics, a renowned graphic design company, has recently launched a design and print service that allows customers to design wall murals. The graphics on these murals are customizable, designed entirely by customers or with collaboration with the company’s team of experts, and can feature anything from life-like images, animations, art, to plain words and numbers. This makes them versatile, and suitable for use in both residential and commercial places for furnishing walls, or promoting marketing and advertising campaigns.
The service provides multiple design and print options of custom wall murals for installation on a wide range of different surfaces. For interior walls, Bayou offers a custom printed interior wall option which produces graphics of custom design and size. These graphics can be made to fit the size of entire walls and are perfect for furnishing the interiors of a room. They can be used in gyms, shops, and other business spaces to highlight powerful graphics for brand or product marketing. For smaller and simpler variations of the interior wall graphics, the service provides custom decals which are more suitable for designing simpler graphics and smaller print sizes.
Tile graphics are specifically made to be applied on tile walls. Then there are custom printed wall graphics that are formulated to be applied in a variety of surfaces including brick, block, concrete, wood, and siding. Their versatility gives them the advantage of being displayable on outside walls with incredible visibility. They can be used as banners for effective advertising campaigns.
Design for window graphics come in a multitude of options. From custom graphics for lettering, decals, perforated vinyl storefront signs, clear window decals, to etched glass decals and letters, these can be used for decorating store windows in a variety of ways.
During the launch, the company’s owner said, “ Graphics is a powerful tool for promoting brand identity. Captivating graphics with complementary color themes give life and character to a business that customers remember and associale the business with. When we combine this with our expertise in graphic design, we present our customers with whole new opportunities to market and promote their brand identity.”
About Bayou Graphics: Bayou Graphics is an interior graphics company that designs and prints graphics for use in signages, interior walls, store frontages, windows, vehicles, and other surfaces for businesses as well as private customers.
