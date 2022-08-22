Independent Living Solutions Offers Reconditioned Stair Lifts at Pocket Friendly Prices
EINPresswire.com/ -- This affordable refurbished accessibility equipment provides people with disabilities or certain injuries who faces difficulty changing levels at home a safe and secure way to travel over flights of stairs.
Independent Living Solutions, a renowned company that deals in mobility and accessibility equipment, has recently offered reconditioned stair lifts in Denver at affordable prices to help individuals with disabilities or injuries increase their mobility at home. The equipment offered by the company are made by trusted manufacturers using superior engineering and materials to ensure product reliability. Though they are used and refurbished, the mobility equipment come under the manufacturer’s warranty, preventive maintenance, and service plans, and Independent Living Solutions offers excellent customer service for necessary repairs and part replacement to support this coverage.
The reconditioned stairlifts are available in two different types; straight and curved, and both types feature cutting-edge technology and design. The reconditioned straight stairlift fits seamlessly into any home with a straight staircase, eliminating any need for home renovation. It has a smooth start and stop mechanism that makes it absolutely safe and effortless for the passenger to glide up and down the stairs. The reconditioned stairlifts for curved stairs on the other hand can be installed on any stairs with turns. For homes with multiple floors, the company provides a full line of used curved stair lifts for sale that can be customized to perfectly fit the dimensions of the stairways.
For increased safety, both types of stair lifts come equipped with features such as a seat belt, power footrest, power seat swivel, manual and power folding hinges, and easy-to-use controls to transport the passenger securely and conveniently. Cushioned seats, armrests, back and footrest provide additional comfort while using the stair lifts. They are ideal for people with mobility problems including the elderly, physically disable, injured, and individuals with arthritis or joint pain. Upon purchase, the company provides professional installation that comes with a one-year labor warranty.
Speaking about the condition and affordability of their accessibility equipment, the company’s president said, “We provide accessibility solutions at affordable and cost effective prices by using new and recycled equipment, or even a combination of both. Our reconditioned straight stairlift costs considerably less than new ones available in the market. If you check the straight stair lift price on our website, it is clear that you can save substantial cost by buying from us without compromising on quality or performance.”
About Independent Living Solutions: Independent Living Solutions is an independent mobility and accessibility equipment dealer, based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. It has over 20 years of combined expertise in sales, installation, and service of new and recycled home mobility equipment.
