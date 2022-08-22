Intensive Care Unit Equipment Market Insights, Drivers, Size, Trends, Competitor Strategies and Industry Forecast 2030

Allied Analytics

High cost of intensive care equipment is likely to restrain the growth of the global intensive care equipment market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in the aging population is a major factor driving the growth of the global Intensive care unit equipment market. Additionally, the rise in coronary heart disease is expected to increase the demand for intensive care devices. Huge investment in modern medical treatments for patients with critical healthcare conditions is expected to drive the market growth.

Approximately 70% of deaths from malignancy occur in developing and underdeveloped countries. Improvement in hospital infrastructures and demand for intensive care are anticipated to have a positive impact on the market. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases has led to more utilization of intensive care equipment among patients. Moreover, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 133 million Americans (45% population) have nonetheless one chronic disease. Likewise, the growth in number of patient admissions in the ICU is consequently expected to enable rapid expansion of the market.

High cost of intensive care equipment is likely to restrain the growth of the global intensive care equipment market during the forecast period. Furthermore, disruption in supply chain and logistics due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 acts as a significant factor that is expected to hinder the growth of the intensive care unit equipment market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Product Type:

• Bed

• Ventilator

• Pulse Oximeter

• Dialysis Equipment

• Others

By Application:

• Neurology

• Cardiology

• Respiratory

• Renal

• Oncology

• Trauma

• Others

By End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Center

• Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the intensive care unit equipment market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the intensive care unit equipment market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the intensive care unit equipment market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed intensive care unit equipment market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd,

• Smiths Medical, Inc.,

• Nihon Kohden Corporation,

• Medtronic plc,

• Fresenius Kabi,

• B. Braun Melsungen AG,

• MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.

