UNICEF’s Pacific representative formally introduced to Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare.

PM Hon. Manasseh Sogavare discussing with UNICEF’s Pacific representative Mr. Jonathan Veitch.

The new United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF’s Pacific representative Mr. Jonathan Veitch had formally introduced himself to Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare.

Mr. Jonathan Veitch also discussed with the Prime Minister, key issues relating to UNICEF’s work in Solomon Islands.

Welcoming Mr. Veitch, Prime Minister Sogavare extends his government’s acknowledgment for UNICEF’s excellent work in providing humanitarian and developmental aid assistance to Solomon Islands especially amidst recent COVID 19 and November riot challenges.

“God’s hand is evident in our relationship. Thank God for his leadership and for friendship. Thank you UNCEF for your contribution towards this country. I take this opportunity to thank you.”

Reciprocating the Prime Minister’s warm welcome, Mr. Veitch renewed to the Prime Minister and national government, UNICEF’s highest consideration of its service for the benefit of Solomon Islanders.

“UNICEF has been here for long. We wish to remain longer in Solomon Islands. Our objectives for this country is ambitious. We want to do more,” Mr. Veitch stated.

Prime Minister Sogavare and Mr. Veitch also discussed the importance for UNICEF as well as other International agencies to operate their business within the ambit of National objectives- the National Development Strategy 2016- 2035.

UNICEF will also focus on girls education as the rate of females completing formal education is very low compared to males.

An important component of UNICEF’s program deals with nutrition and stunting of children, he adds.

Prime Minister Sogavare was further assured of UNICEF’s program covering Child vaccination for measles and other diseases in the country.

The UNICEF Pacific rep further updated the Prime Minister, the UN Agency will need to up its game in the country.

Specific Youth Programs and Governance best tackle the needs of our youth who make up 50 percent of the country’s total population.

As UNICEF’s pacific representative, Mr. Veitch oversees UNICEF’s programs and operations in Solomon Islands, Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

-PM Press Sec

