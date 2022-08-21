MINISTER RAMOFAFIA PROGRESSES SOLOMON ISLANDS PROGRAMS IN WASHINGTON DC

Solomon Islands Minister for National Planning and Development Coordination, Honorable Rexon Ramofafia was in Washington DC last week to discuss the progress of several programs supported by the United States Government.

This is in response to visits by US delegations to Solomon Islands in recent months.

While in Washington DC, the Minister met with senior officials from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Peace Corps to discuss their assistance programs and future plans.

The Minister also met with officials from the Department of State’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs and Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs.

Minister Ramofafia was accompanied by Ambassador Jane Waetara, Permanent Resident Representative of Solomon Islands to the United Nations, Ambassador to the United States of America and High Commissioner to Canada.

MCC recently started a Threshold Program in the tourism and forestry sectors. USAID is implementing the Strengthening Competitiveness, Agriculture, Livelihoods and Environment (SCALE) program. The Peace Corps is seeking to re-establish a program in Solomon Islands.

The Minister reiterated that Solomon Islanders desire to see meaningful engagement from all development partners.

He said that the Solomon Islands Government encourages open communication and transparency and expects to have further dialogue with these agencies in the coming months.

-GCU Press