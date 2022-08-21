Kormotech Facilities are Working Overtime Producing Optimeal Cat & Dog Food

Optimeal manufacturer Kormotech continues to grow despite devastation in Ukraine, the home of their manufacturing facilities.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For 18 years, Optimeal's parent company Kormotech has maintained their reputation as a top manufacturer for cat and dog food in over 30 countries. Kormotech has been proudly based in Ukraine since they opened their first dry food plant for cats and dogs there in 2005. In 2014 they launched an all-Ukrainian initiative to help save animals impacted by the russian invasion of Ukraine. By 2015, Kormotech began exporting their high-quality pet food to the European market and less than two years later were ranked among the top 30 pet feed producers in Europe. They still continue to grow and expand their market despite the unprecedented challenges currently being faced in their home country.

Optimeal is committed to serving the US pet food market while always ensuring that their Ukrainian employees are safe and cared for. The manufacturing facility in Ukraine is still running at 98% capacity, working to serve pet owners around the world while simultaneously supporting the local economy.

"Our company and the Ukrainian people have been overwhelmed by the level of support we are receiving from across the world. Rarely has the division between good and evil been starker. In these trying times, we thank you for your continued business and would like to remind you that every time you purchase Optimeal you are supporting the economy and people of Ukraine. We are confident this situation will make us only stronger and in the words of the Ukrainian President: 'Life will win over death, and light will win over darkness.'" - Yuliana Volk, Director of New Business Development

Kormotech prides itself on being a socially responsible company and is committed to helping those in need during the war. In addition to helping support the economy and people of Ukraine, Kormotech also continues to launch initiatives to make a difference on the ground. They have launched the "Save Pets of Ukraine" initiative in partnership with "Greater Good Charities", as well as partnering with the International Animal Welfare Fund, Phillips Pet Food, American Pet Product Association and more. Kormotech's Lithuanian facilities have also been in full support of Ukraine through their crowdfunding non-governmental organization U-Hearts.

"The Ukraine brand is super powerful. It has intensified thanks to all Ukrainians who invest in victory. The whole world perceives us as a country of free people. Kormotech has a strong reputation, that's why our brands are recognized and valued. We feel special support for our brand Optimeal in the US from distributor Phillips Pet Food & Supplies and the whole American pet food community stands with Ukraine" - Rostyslav Vovk, CEO.

Kormotech continues to seek out partnerships that work to improve the life of people and pets alike in Ukraine during these trying times. Their determination to help those in need will persist as they stand side by side with the Ukrainian people so bravely defending their home from invasion. Kormotech vows to continue ensuring the safety of their employees while working tirelessly to boost the economy and protect animals from becoming collateral damage in the war. During these times it is more important than ever to purchase from socially responsible brands. Optimeal is a pet food brand you can feel good about spending your money on knowing it is going back to relief efforts in Ukraine.

About Optimeal® and Kormotech: Optimeal® is a super-premium, Ukrainian brand of pet food produced by Kormotech. Kormotech is headquartered in the culturally vibrant Lviv region of Ukraine, and is a family-owned company that offers high-quality dry and wet food for cats and dogs. The recipes are produced in the company's very own facilities, which are comprised of three high-tech plants. Recognized by Petfood Industry magazine as #7 in worldwide revenue growth in 2021, their branded and private label products are available today in 33 countries across the globe. The company has embraced a policy of continuous technological improvement since it was founded in 2003. Every Optimeal recipe now available in the USA is prepared under the strictest supervision at Kormotech's own state-of-the-art production plant.

