Creative Director & Cultural Curator, Archyn Orijin Is Invited To An Exclusive Interview With ESSENCE Magazine

Archyn Orijin Signature Africa-shaped bag created by Orijin Culture

Orijin Culture is on a mission to create designer goods that carry the culture with unity, love, and respect.

NATIONWIDE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 -- The Philadelphia-based Afro-heritage label, Orijin Culture, unapologetically places The Culture at the forefront of everything they do.

Founder & Executive Creative Director of Orijin Culture, Archyn Orijin, sits down with ESSENCE Magazine to discuss the inspiration behind his eponymous label, how activism has fueled his creativity, and why we should all keep the continent close to our hearts.

The following is an excerpt from Archyn’s recent interview with ESSENCE: “The stories I hope to share are the rich beauty of our cultures and the true stories of our pride that do not get told often. The beauty of it all is that I’m not the storyteller, but rather our customers tell their own stories when they carry Orijin Culture. The pride exuded when they wear their Africa bags, cuffs or scarves unapologetically make statements of worth and empowerment well beyond fashion. It’s the story of us loving us.”

About Archyn Orijin:

Born in the United States of Africa, as he says it, Archyn Orijin is a Ghanaian designer who is London-born, Ghana-raised & Philadelphia-bred. Archyn is passionate about connecting all African descendants through his label, Orijin Culture. Over 15 years ago, Archyn's passion inspired him to create a magazine by the same name. This publication evolved into the fashion and lifestyle brand that continues to connect with the culture today. Orijin Culture intentionally celebrates the beauty & vibrance of Africa, The Diaspora, and Black culture’s influence globally. Follow Archyn Orijin’s journey at @archyn.orijin.



About Orijin Culture:

Orijin Culture always intends for the wearer to be the center of conversation, telling their “Orijin” story in style. With an exclusive range of luxury leather goods, statement jewelry, symbolic eyewear, and signature apparel, each piece celebrates the vibrance of Africa and the global influence of Black culture throughout the Diaspora. Shop Orijin Culture at orijinstore.com.