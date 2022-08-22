Exciting New Book Release Authored by Wanda Davis called From Head to Heart
A powerful and transformational children’s story that is great for all ages.
The effects from experiencing bullying, and keeping it a secret, can be long lasting.”LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, Ontario – August 22, 2022 – Introducing From Head to Heart, the social-emotional story of a young girl who was bullied and builds a wall around her heart to protect herself. Book Launch and Meet the Author Event is being held on Thursday, August 25 at Bostwick Public Library in London, Ontario at 7-8:30 pm. Books are available in English and French at the event, through Wanda at https://wandadavis.ca/from-head-to-heart/ or Volumes Publishing. Beautifully illustrated by Lucas Tensen.
— Sylvia Plester-Silk, RSW
Bullying Canada (https://www.bullyingcanada.ca/) reports that, in Canada, at least 1 in 3 adolescent students have reported being bullied. “The effects from experiencing bullying, and keeping it a secret, can be long lasting,” stated Sylvia Plester-Silk, RSW. From Head to Heart is about Gwen’s journey from being bullied and being in the mind to living through her heart. This story is for teachers, social workers, parents, grandparents, children, and those who care for them as this book opens discussions about feelings and encourages children to reach out for the help they need to gain better mental health.
From Head to Heart supports children in developing positive behaviors, cultivating relationships, and showing empathy. Positive benefits may also include improved sense of self and others, reduced behaviour problems and emotional conflicts. Even though From Head to Heart is at a reading level for ages 7–10 years, its themes of improving mental health, understanding that is okay to ask for help and encouragement to be yourself are appropriate for all ages, including adults who may also receive healing benefits.
“What an expansive and heart-opening healing journey Gwen shows with her readers,” said Kim Morrison. “This creation will touch the hearts of many as they receive the healing and transformation of Gwen’s journey,” added Catherine Steele. “May the heart-based energy of this book reach everyone,” stated Jane Charbonneau.
Wanda Davis, M.Sc.,B.Sc.,B.Ed., is a long-time educator, certified coach and professional speaker who lives in London Ontario. Contact Wanda about doing author visits and speaking engagements about From Head to Heart. Learn to love life by dissolving the barriers and celebrate being alive.
