Florida Primary Elections: World’s Tallest Digital VOTE Button & Electronic U.S. Flag Ignite Paramount Miami Worldcenter

World's Tallest L.E.D. VOTE Button Lights-Up 700-Foot-Tall-Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper for Florida Primary Elections (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News)

Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s patriotic message encourages Floridians to exercise their right to vote – a right many people around the world do not have and a right some Americans take for granted.” — Daniel Kodsi, CEO, Royal Palm Companies

MIAMI, FLA, USA, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During Florida’s Primary Election week, the World’s Tallest Electronic American Flag and the World’s Tallest Digital Vote Button are lighting-up the South Florida skyline at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

Downloads: B-Roll Feed | Photo Feed

“Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 700-foot-tall patriotic public service message encourages Floridians to exercise their constitutional right to vote – a right many people around the world do not have and a right some Americans take for granted,” says Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See), CEO of the Royal Palm Companies real estate firm; developer of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower.

It is the ultra-futuristic soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter, which is America’s second-largest urban real estate development.

World’s Most-Advanced Animation Lighting System

Through Paramount’s 700-foot-tall center column is a vertical stream of red and white L.E.D. stripes combined with the words, “VOTE FLA.”

Across Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s rooftop crown is a 100-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide fluttering field of blue and five-pointed white stars.

The display then transitions into a 100-yards-in-diameter circular “VOTE” lapel button image.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter superstructure, which is as tall as two-and-a-half football fields, features the world’s most-technologically-advanced Color Kinetics Animated Lighting System.

It consists of 16,000 light emitting diodes (L.E.D.’s) embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

The $3-million lighting system, which took 12 technicians a total of three years to build, can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

The lighting system was designed and installed by L.E.D. Smith, Inc. of West Palm Beach, Florida.

CEO Gavin Cooper has designed lighting systems for scores of buildings, bridges and monuments, including The Empire State Building.

Tower Lighting Schedule

Sunday, August 21, 2022 – Tuesday, August 23, 2022

5:00 a.m. – 07:00 a.m. | 8:00 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. (midnight)

Top and Bottom of Every Hour for a duration of five minutes.

(Best Camera Views: Bayside Garage Roof & N.E. 8th Street & N. Miami Avenue)

Voting Stats

According to the Florida Division of Elections, there are 14,325,606 (more than 14-Million) registered voters in the state.

During the 2020 state primaries, 28 percent of registered voters cast ballots.

During the general election, that same year, 77 percent went to the polls.

According to the U.S. Census, there are more than 21.5 million Floridians of which 80 percent are age 18 and above.

The eligible voting age is 18.

About Miami Worldcenter

▪ Currently America’s Largest Urban Core Construction Project

▪ Nation’s Second-Largest Real Estate Development

▪ Miami’s New Residential, Retail, Dining, Entertainment, Hospitality, Transportation Complex

▪ 27 Acres

▪ 10-City-Blocks

▪ 11 Buildings

▪ Brightline Rail Terminal

▪ Nearby Museums & FTX Arena

▪ 1-Block West of Biscayne Bay

▪ Transforming Area that was Littered with Decaying Warehouses for Nearly Half a Century

B-Roll Feed