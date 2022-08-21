Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Arson, Criminal Threatening, Disturbing the Peace

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5002461

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock                              

STATION: New Haven Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: August 7th, at 0809 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whiting, VT

VIOLATION: 3rd Degree Arson, Criminal Threatening, Disturbing Peace via Electronic Means

 

ACCUSED: Justin Lafave

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 7th 2022 at approximately 0809 hours, State Police dispatch received a call to report a dispute at a residence in the Town of Whiting. Investigation revealed Justin Lafave (37) had burnt belongings of a juvenile (who was not at the residence at that time), in addition to committing the offenses of Criminal Threatening and Disturbing the Peace by means of telephone.

 

Following State Police investigation, Justin Lafave received a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Addison Criminal Division on October 24, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: N 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/22 at 1230 hours          

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

