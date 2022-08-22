2022 SC Award Winners Announced
38 solutions, organizations, and people recognized for security innovation and excellenceNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance and its flagship brand SC Media today announced the winners of its annual SC Awards program, recognizing 38 solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program.
Winners are featured in SC Media’s website with editorial coverage that details innovative technologies and solutions in support of the cyber community's goal to increase security posture across industry verticals. Recognition of award recipient’s innovative accomplishments and contributions will continue at InfoSec World 2022, September 26-28 in Orlando, Florida with award plaques and a wine and cheese reception for winners.
The 2022 SC Awards are highly coveted with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories – a 21% increase over 2021. The Trust Awards included 27 categories recognizing outstanding technology solutions in cloud, data security, managed detection, and more. The expanded Excellence Awards included 11 categories and opened participation to startups, as well as, the investors and financial partners supporting their success.
Entries for the Trust and Excellence Awards were judged by a world-class panel of security industry leaders from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.
The record interest in this year’s SC Awards reflects the extraordinary trust and value in the program that continues to attract new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year. “We are so proud to recognize the extraordinary work and accomplishments of the 2022 award recipients comprised of leading security solutions, organizations, and people,” said Jill Aitoro, senior vice president of content strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. “This year’s honorees stood out for their resiliency in delivering powerful strategies and solutions in response to a rapidly evolving threat landscape.”
To view the full list of winners, please click here.
SC Media’s coverage includes profiles of winners across categories, as well as a series of Winners Circle roundtables: candid on-camera conversations between the SC Media editorial team and SC Award recipients about the state of cybersecurity venture investment, securing the modern workforce, and the trickledown impact of cyberwar in Eastern Europe on the business community. Winners Circle discussions feature prominent C-level executives from recognized companies.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.
