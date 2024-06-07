CyberRisk Alliance Announces Esteemed Panel of Judges for 2024 SC Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity, the SC Awards stand as a beacon of excellence, spotlighting those who push the boundaries of innovation and security. CyberRisk Alliance is very happy to formally announce its distinguished panel of judges who will be evaluating the pool of entries for the 2024 SC Awards. Comprised of industry-leading experts, top executives from major firms, and seasoned practitioners, the 2024 panel of judges are uniquely qualified to rigorously assess the groundbreaking work reshaping our digital world.
SC Media, part of the CyberRisk Alliance, highlights these judges whose unparalleled expertise and commitment to excellence will determine the most impactful advancements in cybersecurity. Their collective insight ensures the SC Awards not only recognize but also celebrate the true pinnacles of achievement in the field.
The Critical Role of SC Awards Judges
This year’s judges panel includes notable figures from diverse cybersecurity backgrounds. Their insights and impartial assessments are key to upholding the integrity and prestige of the SC Awards.
“Cyber security threats continue to evolve. What gives me hope is the extent to which the tools and technologies are also evolving. New approaches to threat mitigation have changed the way we design our security with some of the most compelling solutions coming from new, innovative providers. I love being involved in the judging of these solutions.”
- Niel Nickolaisen, Information Security Officer / Director of Enterprise Systems and Security, Utah State University
“This is my third year of judging and each year I am more impressed by the caliber of submissions. So much rigor goes into the evaluations by the judges of the technologies and capabilities. Most importantly, it is exciting to see the progress companies are making in bettering cybersecurity utilizing emerging technologies, innovative approaches and plain hard work!“
- Chuck Brooks, President, Brooks Consulting International
Rigorous and Comprehensive Evaluation Process
The SC Awards’ judging process is designed to be comprehensive and transparent. Each entry is evaluated on innovation, effectiveness, and impact, with judges considering the nuances of current cybersecurity challenges. This thorough process ensures that all nominees are vetted against the highest standards of excellence.
Invitation to Cybersecurity Innovators
With entries open through June 14, the SC Awards encourage cybersecurity companies and professionals to submit their best work for consideration. Being recognized by this esteemed panel of judges not only signifies achieving the highest standard of excellence but also amplifies winners’ presence in the industry.
For more information on the SC Awards, including how to submit entries, detailed category descriptions, and judges’ bios, please visit https://www.scmagazine.com/sc-awards-2024-about.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and LaunchTech Communications. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.
Jessica Vose
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and LaunchTech Communications. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.
