ISSCA to Conduct Regenerative Medicine Training in Cancún, México

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISSCA will conduct the next regenerative medicine certification training course in Cancún, México Oct.7-8, 2022. The two-day course focuses on harvesting adipose and bone marrow stem cells from patients in a clinical environment.

The two-day, hands-on training course will focus on exosomes, harvesting adipose and bone marrow stem cells from patients in a clinical environment. Qualified physicians learn skills that can be used to treat patients in their practices, and for career advancement. The course provides participating physicians with training in stem cell applications to treat a variety of conditions.

Participating physicians will also receive access to the online stem cell training course to review all content and procedures introduced in the 2-day clinical training course, patient forms and guidelines, procedure informed consent forms, didactic lectures, training booklets, and more.

ISSCA’s stem cell certification course offers hands-on, personalized training in harvesting stem cells from a live patient. ISSCA has trained more than 10,000 physicians worldwide. The course is only available to eight physicians per training, so it is important to sign up early to reserve a seat.

The ISSCA regenerative medicine training course was developed for physicians and high-level practitioners to learn techniques in harvesting and reintegrating stem cells.

Stem cell therapies continue to revolutionize the healthcare industry and help improve the quality of life for patients.

To learn more about the ISSCA certification training course and register to participate, visit the https://cursocelulasmadre.com/cursos-de-certificacion/cursos-presenciales/ email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call 305-560-5337.

About ISSCA:

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training, and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.

